People across India are celebrating Eid al-Adha today. It is also known as Bakrid, and on the auspicious occasion, the sports fraternity extended greetings to the fans. From Indian tennis star Sania Mirza to cricketer Mohammed Shami and Real Madrid and France footballer Karim Benzema, they all celebrated the special day by wishing their fans. "Eid Mubarak to everyone. It's Eid far away from family and home for me but I wish everyone happiness, joy and lots of love with your loved ones... May Allah accepts our duas and sacrifices," wrote Sania Mirza on Twitter along with a snap of herself from the Olympic Village in Tokyo.

Eid Mubarak to everyone it's Eid far away from family and home for me but I wish everyone happiness ,joy and lots of love with your loved ones.. May Allah accept our duas and sacrifices pic.twitter.com/gXhLPc4hNq — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) July 21, 2021

"Amidst the global health pandemic, may Allah keep you and your family healthy and safe. Wish you and your family a very happy Eid-al-Adha," Shami tweeted.

Amidst the global health pandemic, may Allah keep you and your family healthy and safe. Wish you and your family a ver happy Eid-al-Adha #mshami11 pic.twitter.com/1p82bmPCS3 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) July 20, 2021

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan posted a couple of photographs of himself and wished his fans Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world pic.twitter.com/PZ7ceU9BZM — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) July 20, 2021

Rashid's Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, too, celebrated the special day by wishing its fans and asked everyone to "stay home and celebrate with your loved ones".

India cricketer Mohammed Siraj, meanwhile, wished his followers "Eid Mubarak" a day earlier on Instagram. Siraj is currently in England with the Indian team for a 5-match Test series.

"Eid Mubarak taqabal Allah mina wa minkoum," wrote Benzema on Twitter. It means "may Allah accept [good deeds] from you and us".

Eid Mubarak taqabal Allah mina wa minkoum #alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/XmfRmNTgaB — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) July 20, 2021

Liverpool's Egypt striker Mohamed Salah also extended greetings to his fans and wished them Happy Eid Al-Adha.

كل عام وأنتم بخير وعيد أضحى سعيد — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) July 19, 2021

Pakistan seamer Shaheen Afridi posted a couple of snaps of himself on Twitter and wrote, "The occasion of #EidAlAdha reminds us of the huge sacrifice of Hazrat Ibraheem (peace be upon him). This is also a reminder of patience, obedience and complete trust in Allah SWT. May Allah SWT make things easier for everyone. I pray and wish the very best for you."

The occasion of #EidAlAdha reminds us of the huge sacrifice of Hazrat Ibraheem (peace be upon him). This is also a reminder of patience, obedience and complete trust in Allah SWT. May Allah SWT make things easier for everyone. I pray and wish the very best for you. pic.twitter.com/FqTDu9mi6O — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) July 21, 2021

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket team skipper, wished "A heartfelt #Hajj and #EidAlAdha Mubarak to everyone out there", and added, "May this Eid bring peace and prosperity to your lives, Ameen."

A heartfelt #Hajj and #EidAlAdha Mubarak to everyone out there. Especially every single member of this team who have been living in a quarantine life for months on national duty. May this Eid bring peace and prosperity to your lives, Ameen. pic.twitter.com/4Yo4kkO8bU — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 21, 2021

For the second consecutive year, Eid al-Adha is being celebrated worldwide under the shadow of COVID-related restrictions. The festivities began on the evening of July 20 and will continue till this evening in India.