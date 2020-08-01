On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, the sports fraternity on Saturday took to social media to extend their greetings. From Indian cricket stars like Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan to Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo, sports stars from around the world tweeted their greetings to fans. However, unlike other years, Bakrid celebrations are low-key this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Eid-Al-Adah mubarak. Wishing you happiness, success and peace," Yuvraj Singh wrote on his Twitter handle.

"Eid Mubarak!! Best wishes for a joyful #EidAlAdha to all celebrating. Have a good one," tweeted batting star Rohit Sharma.

Eid Mubarak!! Best wishes for a joyful #EidAlAdha to all celebrating. Have a good one. pic.twitter.com/leqsze0inp — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 1, 2020

Sharing a picture with his brother Yusuf and his father, Irfan Pathan wrote: "May we all sacrifice our ego this Eid.sabhi ko pathan family ke taraf Eid Mubarak".

May we all scrifice our ego this Eid.sabhi ko pathan family ke taraf Eid Mubarak #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/MnFXSST9AA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 1, 2020

"Eid Mubarak to everyone Stay Blessed with your family & have a great Eid!" tweeted Suresh Raina.

Eid Mubarak to everyone

Stay Blessed with your family & have a great Eid!pic.twitter.com/V5CMdnKdwl — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 1, 2020

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara also wished his fans on the auspicious day.

Eid Mubarak to all. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) August 1, 2020

Manchester United footballer Odion Ighalo also took to Twitter to wish "all my Muslim families".

Happy EID AL-ADHA to all my Muslim familiespic.twitter.com/2rYiPqA4gF — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) July 31, 2020

In India, Eid al-Adha is being celebrated on August 1. The festival was also celebrated on Friday (July 31) in many countries across the world, according to the date announced by Saudi Arabia. But the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid has said, Bakrid will be celebrated on Saturday as per the citing of the moon.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday had urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines while celebrating Bakrid on Saturday. President Kovind said this is an occasion to share happiness and promote harmony on Eid al-Adha.

