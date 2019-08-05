 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Announces Retirement From WWE

Updated: 05 August 2019 19:34 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Dwayne Johnson said that he "quietly retired" from WWE, but at the same time did not rule out the possibility of a comeback in future.

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Announces Retirement From WWE
Dwayne Johnson was named the highest-paid actor for 2019 by Forbes last week. © Twitter

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as 'The Rock', has officially announced his retirement from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The wrestler-turned-Hollywood star said that he "quietly retired" from WWE, but at the same time did not rule out the possibility of a comeback in future. This is the first time that the professional wrestler admitted to retiring from the sport.

Speaking on a chat show, 'Live with Kelly and Ryan in the States', Johnson said: "I miss wrestling. I love wrestling. I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have a wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish. But there's nothing like a live crowd, live audience, live microphone."

His last official match was at the WrestleMania 32 in 2016 where he had defeated one half of the Wyatt Brothers -- Erick Rowan.

Speaking of his debut match at the famous Madison Square Garden in the Survivor Series in 1997, he said: "I had my very first match in the WWE in Madison Square Garden. It was a big pay-per-view and it's funny because I credit my journey in pro wrestling to getting me to where I am today -- especially that particular night."

Last week, the 47-year-old, who has been busy promoting his new film 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' was named the highest-paid actor for 2019 by Forbes, racking in a cool $124 million.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dwayne Johnson said that he "quietly retired" from WWE
  • Dwayne Johnson did not rule out the possibility of a comeback in future
  • Dwayne Johnson was named the highest-paid actor for 2019 by Forbes
Related Articles
Caster Semenya To Miss World Championships After Swiss Court Ruling
Caster Semenya To Miss World Championships After Swiss Court Ruling
Administrative Blunder Costs India Chance To Compete In World Squash Championship
Administrative Blunder Costs India Chance To Compete In World Squash Championship
PKL 7: Patna Pirates Edge Past Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriors Outclass Puneri Paltans
PKL 7: Patna Pirates Edge Past Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriors Outclass Puneri Paltans
NRAI Supports IOA Proposal To Boycott 2022 CWG For Shooting
NRAI Supports IOA Proposal To Boycott 2022 CWG For Shooting's Exclusion
IOA Proposes Boycott Of 2022 CWG For Dropping Shooting, Seeks Government Approval
IOA Proposes Boycott Of 2022 CWG For Dropping Shooting, Seeks Government Approval
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.