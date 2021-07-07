Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar died aged 98 on Wednesday and tributes poured in for the superstar from all over the country, including the sports community. Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital after he complained of breathlessness. "He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am," Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating Dilip Kumar, told news agency PTI. Tributes poured in from the sports community with cricketers Virat Kohhli Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, Mohammed Azharuddin, and Harbhajan Singh among others posting their messages on social media.

Today, an icon who was loved by generations passes away. Rest in peace Dilip ji. My condolences to the family — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2021

Your contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled and you'll be missed dearly. My heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu ji & the family. pic.twitter.com/9yw80eTegZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 7, 2021

His contribution to cinema is unmatched and unprecedented. My deepest condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/eWnPNbemEO — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 7, 2021

The legend of Hindi cinema.. May your soul rest in peace sir .. #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/4AIjrXnvrC — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) July 7, 2021

"Born Mohammed Yusuf aka Dilip Kumar sahb .. He was one of the last surviving stars of the Hindi film industry's 1940s-1960s "Golden Age". May you rest in eternal peace Dilip sahib (11 December 1922 - 7 July 2021)" tweeted Harbhajan.

May you rest in eternal peace Dilip sahib (11 December 1922 - 7 July 2021).#RipDilipKumar sir #legend — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 7, 2021

A huge loss for Yousuf Khan sahib's fans from KPK to Mumbai and across the globe. He lives on in our hearts. Deepest condolences to Saira Banu sahiba. #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/T51NelBl6O — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 7, 2021

"Deeply anguished by the passing away of the legend of Indian cinema Dilip Kumar Ji. My heartfelt condolences," Azharuddin tweeted.

Taqdeerein badal jaati hain,zamana badal jaata hai, mulkon ki taarikh badal jaati hai,shahenshah badal jaate hain,magar iss badalti hui duniya mein mohabbat jis insaan ka daaman thaam leti hai,woh insaan nahi badalta pic.twitter.com/hpKg3iSHlm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2021

Virender Sehwag quoted one of Dilip Kumar's iconic dialogues to post his tribute to the legend.

RIP Dilip Kumar Sahab. pic.twitter.com/sB3cIZvUyH — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar died in the early hours of Wednesday as posted by a family friend Faisal Farooqui on Dilip Kumar's Twitter profile.

We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

