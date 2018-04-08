CWG 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 5
After a rich haul of medals from the weightlifting dais, it was the turn of the Indian shooters to get into action with teenaged Manu Bhaker setting the bar high with a record-breaking gold in the 10m air pistol. With many more accomplished shooters and other athletes in action, India would be hoping to add more glitter to the CWG 2018 Medal Tally.
Following is the Indian participation on Day 5.
Shooting:
Jitu Rai: Men's 10m Air Pistol Qualification (04.30 IST)
FINAL (07.30 IST)
Apurvi Chandela, Mehuli Ghosh: Women's 10m Air Rifle (04.30 IST)
FINAL (09.00 IST)
Smit Singh, Sheeraz Sheikh: Men's Skeet Qualification (04.30 IST)
FINAL (11.15 IST)
Weightlifting (ALL FINALS):
Pardeep Singh: Men's 105kg (05.00 IST);
Gurdeep Singh: Men's 105+ kg (14.00 IST);
Lalchhanhimi: Women's 90kg (09.30 IST)
Purnima Pandey: Women's 90+kg (09.30 IST)
Lawn Bowls:
India (Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey) vs Wales: Women's Pairs Section A - Round 1;
Krishna Xalxo vs Cephas Kimwaki Kimani (Kenya): Men's Singles Section A - Round 1;
India (Dinesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar Singh, Sunil Bahadur) vs South Africa: Men's Triples Section A - Round 5 (04.30 IST);
India (Farzana Khan, Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki) vs Fiji: Women's Triples Section A - Round 1 (12.31 IST)
Table Tennis:
India (Achanta Sharath Kamal, Amalraj Anthony, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shankar Shetty, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran) vs Singapore: Men's Team Semi-finals 1 (05.00 IST)
Bronze Medal Match: 11.30 IST;
FINAL (14.00 IST)
Badminton:
India vs Malaysia: Mixed Team FINAL (13.01 onwards)
Athletics:
Tejashwin Shankar: Men's High Jump, Group A (05.50 IST);
Poovamma Raju: Women's 400m Heat 1 (06.00 IST);
Hima Das: Women's 400m Heat 5 (06.28);
Tejinder Singh: Men's Shot-Put FINAL (15.55 IST)
Loganathan Suriya: Women's 10,000m FINAL (16.05 IST)
Boxing:
Gaurav Solanki vs Akimos Annanq Ampiah (Ghana): Men's 52kg Round of 16 (08.02 IST);
Manish Kaushik vs Michael Alexander (Trinidad & Tobago): Men's 60kg Round of 16 (08.47 IST)
Swimming:
Srihari Nataraj: Men's 200m Backstroke Heat 2 (06.05 IST);
Virdhawal Khade: Men's 50m Freestyle Heat 6 ()6.43 IST)
*Schedule and timings as per gc2018.com website