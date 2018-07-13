 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Cried With Joy When National Anthem Was Played, Says Hima Das
Read In

Updated: 13 July 2018 12:58 IST

Hima had done well in the earlier rounds as well, winning Heat 4 with a time of 52.25 seconds. She emerged on top in the semi-finals as well, winning her race in 52.10 seconds.

Cried With Joy When National Anthem Was Played, Says Hima Das
Hima became the first Indian athlete to win gold in a world championship across all age groups. © AFP

India's Hima Das created history by winning the gold medal in the women's 400 metre event at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland on Thursday. Hima registered a time of 51.46 seconds in the final at the Ratina Stadium to become the first Indian athlete to win gold in a world championship across all age groups. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Hima said that she is extremely proud of her achievement and promised to add many more medal to India's tally.

"Bringing a medal for the country is the biggest achievement and that is why I am very happy. I am very proud to give this gift to the people of India," Hima said after her win.

"I wanted the Indian national anthem to be played and making that happen made me cry with joy."

"I want to thank my parents and my coaches, who brought me out of Guwahati. I also want to thank the people of India for their blessings.

"I will try to give my best at the Asian Games. I don't run after medals, I run after time," she concluded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Hima for making the country proud. "India is delighted and proud of athlete Hima Das, who won a historic Gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships. Congratulations to her! This accomplishment will certainly inspire young athletes in the coming years," he tweeted.

Historically, India has struggled in global track and feild events and Hima's achievement is one of the biggest sporting achievement of the country. Milkha Singh won four Asiad Golds, while PT Usha won four in Asiad 1986. Both Usha and Milkha finished 4th in the Olympics.

Andrea Miklos of Romania took silver with a personal best time of 52.07 seconds. Taylor Manson of the US registered 52.28 seconds to finish third.

Hima had done well in the earlier rounds as well, winning Heat 4 with a time of 52.25 seconds. She emerged on top in the semi-finals as well, winning her race in 52.10 seconds.

Jisna Matthew, the other Indian in the fray, also showed early promise, winning Heat 5 with a time of 54.32 seconds. But the Kerala girl crashed out in the semi-finals, where she finished fifth with 53.86 seconds.

(Inputs from Vimal Mohan)

Comments
Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • PM Narendra Modi congratulated Hima for making the country proud
  • Andrea Miklos took silver with a personal best time of 52.07 seconds
  • Jisna Matthew, the other Indian in the fray, also showed early promise
Related Articles
Watch Hima Das Win India
Watch Hima Das Win India's First-Ever World-Level Track Gold Medal
Cried With Joy When National Anthem Was Played, Says Hima Das
Cried With Joy When National Anthem Was Played, Says Hima Das
2020 Tokyo Olympics Torch Relay To Depart From Fukushima
2020 Tokyo Olympics Torch Relay To Depart From Fukushima
WWE Superstar Braun Strowman To Visit India
WWE Superstar Braun Strowman To Visit India
Asian Games 2018: India Contingent Of 524 Members Named
Asian Games 2018: India Contingent Of 524 Members Named
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.