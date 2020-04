However, athletes such as star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, currently at NIS Patiala, will be allowed to stay at SAI hostels.

Chopra has been in Patiala ever since returning from Turkey from a training stint last month.

"The athletes who are there in SAI Bengaluru and Patiala will continue to remain there," the source said.

The pandemic has caused more than 300 deaths in India, which has over 10,000 positive cases now.