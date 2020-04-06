Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Other Sports

"A Small Gesture For A Mammoth Cause" Pankaj Advani Donates Rs 5 Lakh To PM-Cares Fund

Updated: 06 April 2020 17:23 IST

Pankaj Advani on Monday donated Rs 5 lakh to PM-Cares Fund to help the country.

"A Small Gesture For A Mammoth Cause" Pankaj Advani Donates Rs 5 Lakh To PM-Cares Fund
Pankaj Advani contributed to India's fight against coronavirus. © AFP

India's leading cueist Pankaj Advani on Monday donated Rs 5 lakh to PM-Cares Fund to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus."A small gesture for a mammoth cause. Contributed Rs 5 Lakhs to the PM CARES Fund. Let's spread awareness, love, compassion and the spirit of unity for the greater good of humanity. Jai Hind," Advani tweeted. After the establishment of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund by Prime Minister Modi, several sportspersons have come forward to contribute and help the country combat COVID-19.

On April 5, cricketer Yuvraj Singh donated Rs 50 lakh to the PM Cares Fund.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave Rs 51 crore to PM-CARES Fund while cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakh to PM-CARES and Rs 21 lakh to Uttar Pradesh CM's Disaster Relief Fund.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 50 lakh to aid the battle against COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India crossed the 4,000 mark, mounting to 4,067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pankaj Advani on Monday donated Rs five lakh to PM-Cares Fund
  • Pankaj Advani is an Indian billiards and snooker player
  • Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 50 lakh as well
Related Articles
Watch: Dogs Super Volleyball Skills Sends Twitter Into Frenzy
Watch: Dog's Super Volleyball Skills Sends Twitter Into Frenzy
Indian Olympic Association Thanks State Bodies, Federations For Coronavirus Relief
Indian Olympic Association Thanks State Bodies, Federations For Coronavirus Relief
Two Fiji Rugby Players Arrested For Breaching Coronavirus Isolation
Two Fiji Rugby Players Arrested For Breaching Coronavirus Isolation
Coronavirus: Mo Farah Has No Qualms Over Tokyo Olympics Delay
Coronavirus: Mo Farah Has No Qualms Over Tokyo Olympics Delay
IOC Set June 29, 2021 As New Deadline For Olympic Qualification Period
IOC Set June 29, 2021 As New Deadline For Olympic Qualification Period
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.