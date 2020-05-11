Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Other Sports

Coronavirus: Kiren Rijiju Says Training Of Elite Athletes Will Resume After Lockdown Ends

Updated: 11 May 2020 13:23 IST

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke about resuming training for athletes in a phased manner after lockdown.

Coronavirus: Kiren Rijiju Says Training Of Elite Athletes Will Resume After Lockdown Ends
Kiren Rijiju also said that health and safety of the athletes is his top priority, © AFP

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said training of elite athletes will resume after the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic is lifted, urging sportspersons and stakeholders to be patient. Reiterating a position he first took on May 3, Rijiju said the health of the athletes is his top priority. The lockdown is set to end on May 17 after rising cases forced two extensions. "Once the lockdown is lifted, we will resume the training of our elite athletes followed by other SAI Training Centres in a phased manner. I appeal sportspersons and all stakeholders not to rush because health and safety is our top priority presently," he tweeted.

The national camps at Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centres have been shut since mid-March to contain the virus, which has infected over 65,000 people and caused more than 2,000 deaths in India.

Rijiju, on May 3, had stated that camps for all athletes will resume by May end. He said at first, training will be restarted for the Olympic-bound and those who are close to gaining the qualification.

"I thought of starting training of athletes at SAI centres from May 3 (the earlier stated end for the lockdown). Now we will have to do that in a phased manner by the end of this month.

"Sports events don't get any relaxations under the Disaster Management Act. We don't fall under the category of essential services," he had stated.

Track and field athletes have been requesting the ministry to allow them to train within the campuses of the SAI centres they are based at but haven't got the nod so far.

The ministry is also deliberating on ways to restart training in contact sports such as boxing and wrestling.

Both cannot do without sparring, which might be considered a health risk at a time when even a touch of the hand is being seen as potentially infection-causing. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kiren Rijiju spoke about how training will restart for athletes
  • He said the training will resume in a phased manner after lockdown ends
  • He also said that health and safety of the athletes will be a priority
Related Articles
Para-Athlete Deepa Malik Announces Retirement, Set To Become President Of Paralympic Committee of India
Para-Athlete Deepa Malik Announces Retirement, Set To Become President Of Paralympic Committee of India
54 National Sports Federations Granted Ministry Recognition Till September
54 National Sports Federations Granted Ministry Recognition Till September
SAI Appoints 6-Member Panel To Prepare Plan For Resumption Of Training
SAI Appoints 6-Member Panel To Prepare Plan For Resumption Of Training
Justin Gaethje Beats Tony Ferguson In UFCs Return As Donald Trump Congratulates Promoters
Justin Gaethje Beats Tony Ferguson In UFC's Return As Donald Trump Congratulates Promoters
Roadmap Being Prepared For Athletes To Return To Training: Kiren Rijiju
Roadmap Being Prepared For Athletes To Return To Training: Kiren Rijiju
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.