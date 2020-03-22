India's sports fraternity joined the nation on Sunday to salute the essential services providers engaged in fight against COVID-19, by clapping for them or sharing messages and videos of gratitude on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the Indians to observe ' Janta Curfew ' and express gratitude towards the health-care workers and other basic service providers, and his appeal received an overwhelming response from the citizens on Sunday evening. Indian men's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne posted a video of all the players clapping at their training centre in Bengaluru.

Wearing the team's jersey, the players positioned themselves on different floors of the building and clapped in tandem.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to share his gratitude. "A big Salute to all the warriors who are working tirelessly. May this pass soon and may there be peace, peace and peace. Om Shanti Shantih," he tweeted.

A big Salute to all the warriors who are working tirelessly .

May this pass soon and may there be peace, peace and peace.

Om Shanti Shantih — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 22, 2020

Wrestling superstar Bajrang Punia also posted a video, showing a lot of people beating the plates, in solidarity with the medicos and all those who provide essential services.

"I thank all the health-care workers and all the people in the frontline fighting COVID-19. You are the real heroes I salute you," Bajrang tweeted.

I thank all the health-care workers and all the people in the frontline fighting COVID-19. You are the real heroes I salute you pic.twitter.com/U9FxPpJCup — Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) March 22, 2020

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble took to Twitter to express his gratitude. "Thank you to all the heroes who are helping us in fighting COVID-19. Let us stay strong and continue our fight," he tweeted.

Thank you to all the heroes who are helping us in fighting COVID-19. Let us stay strong and continue our fight. #SocialDistancing #JanataCurfew — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) March 22, 2020

The Olympic-bound athletes such as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and sprinter Hima Das also joined the people of the country in the appreciation act as they were also seen clapping from the SAI centre in Patiala.

Thank you all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, armed forces, support staff, airport staff & everyone else out there working relentlessly for us in these difficult times. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Uh5je9dBtf — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) March 22, 2020

Star woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat also posted a video of her mother beating a steel plate with a big spoon.

In another tweet, she posted, "Salute to all those who are working tirelessly. What a feeling to see India on a united front against this battle.!! "

Shooter Heena Sidhu also shared a video, shot from the balcony of her house, along with a tweet that read, "Here is the video from my balcony! What atmosphere!!

Here is the video from my balcony! What atmosphere!! Thankyou everyone for fighting back and our heartfelt appreciation to all those who are fighting this disease by putting their lives on the line. #thankyou #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/UxaHZd9QZZ — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) March 22, 2020

"Thankyou everyone for fighting back and our heartfelt appreciation to all those who are fighting this disease by putting their lives on the line."