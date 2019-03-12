Conor McGregor Arrested In Miami After Run-In With Fan

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was arrested on Monday by American police for allegedly smashing a fan's cell phone outside a Florida nightclub. The 30-year-old Irishman was charged with criminal mischief and strong-armed robbery after Miami police said he allegedly slapped the phone out of the fan's hand and then stomped on it. Miami Beach police said they were called to the scene outside the LIV Nightclub at 5:00 am (0900 GMT), The Miami Herald reported. The police started their investigation and McGregor was arrested later that day at a nearby home and then booked into the Miami-Dade jail.