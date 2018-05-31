 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Sanjita Chanu Fails Dope Test, Suspended

Updated: 31 May 2018 22:26 IST

Chanu had lifted a total of 192 kilograms to win her second Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 53kg category, setting a new meet record in the snatch along the way.

Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Sanjita Chanu Fails Dope Test, Suspended
The Manipur star has the right to challenge the decision before an anti-doping disciplinary panel. © AFP

Star Indian weightlifter Sanjita Chanu has been handed a provisional suspension by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) after failing a dope test. "IWF reports that the sample of Ms. Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham (IND) has returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for Testosterone (S1.1 Anabolic Agents). As a consequence, the Athlete is provisionally suspended in view of a potential anti-doping rule violation," the IWF said in a statement. The Manipur star has the right to challenge the decision before an anti-doping disciplinary panel.

However, if her appeal is unsuccessful, she will be stripped of the Commonwealth Games title which she won at Gold Coast, Australia earlier this year.

Chanu had lifted a total of 192 kilograms to win her second Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 53kg category, setting a new meet record in the snatch along the way.

The IWF however, did not reveal details about the date and place of the dope test. 

"In any case where it is determined that the Athlete did not commit an anti-doping rule violation, the relevant decision will also be published," the IWF said.

"IWF will not make any further comments on the case until it is closed," the statement added.

Comments
Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sanjita Chanu has been handed a provisional suspension by IWF
  • If her appeal is unsuccessful, she will be stripped of the CWG title
  • The IWF did not reveal details about the date and place of the dope test
Related Articles
Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Sanjita Chanu Fails Dope Test, Suspended
Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Sanjita Chanu Fails Dope Test, Suspended
Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Sanjita Chanu Fails Dope Test, Suspended
Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Sanjita Chanu Fails Dope Test, Suspended
Six Months. 5,500 Miles. One Ocean. Ben Lecomte Wants To Be First To Swim Across Pacific
Six Months. 5,500 Miles. One Ocean. Ben Lecomte Wants To Be First To Swim Across Pacific
Indians, Pakistanis Among 200 Seeking Asylum In Australia After Commonwealth Games
Indians, Pakistanis Among 200 Seeking Asylum In Australia After Commonwealth Games
A Sale Of NASCAR Was Once Unthinkable, But Now It May Be Overdue
A Sale Of NASCAR Was Once Unthinkable, But Now It May Be Overdue
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.