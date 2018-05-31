Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Sanjita Chanu Fails Dope Test, Suspended

Star Indian weightlifter Sanjita Chanu has been handed a provisional suspension by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) after failing a dope test. "IWF reports that the sample of Ms. Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham (IND) has returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for Testosterone (S1.1 Anabolic Agents). As a consequence, the Athlete is provisionally suspended in view of a potential anti-doping rule violation," the IWF said in a statement. The Manipur star has the right to challenge the decision before an anti-doping disciplinary panel.

However, if her appeal is unsuccessful, she will be stripped of the Commonwealth Games title which she won at Gold Coast, Australia earlier this year.

Chanu had lifted a total of 192 kilograms to win her second Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 53kg category, setting a new meet record in the snatch along the way.

The IWF however, did not reveal details about the date and place of the dope test.

"In any case where it is determined that the Athlete did not commit an anti-doping rule violation, the relevant decision will also be published," the IWF said.

"IWF will not make any further comments on the case until it is closed," the statement added.