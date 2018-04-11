Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 7, Live Updates: India's Om Mitharwal Wins Bronze In Men's 50m Pistol
Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 7, Live Updates: Boxing star Mary Kom would be aiming to enter the finals, while star shuttler Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu will begin their quest for individual medals after the mixed team gold
India will look to extend their domination in shooting as Jitu Rai and Ankur Mittal take part in 10m air pistol and men's double trap respectively. It's a packed Wednesday for India as the athletes represent in as many as ten disciplines. In boxing, MC Mary Kom would be desperate to make the women's 48 kg category when she takes on Sri Lanka's Anusha Koddithuwakku in the semi-finals. Mary Kom, a five-time world champion and an Olympic medallist will start as favourite against the Sri Lankan. The Indian hockey team will take on England in their final Pool B match which will determine who tops the pool and most probably avoid Australia in the semis match. In athletics, Tejaswini Shankar is a step away from creating history and can become the first Indian to win Commonwealth medal in high jump. All eyes will be on Hima Das too, who, on Tuesday became the first Indian woman to qualify for the 400m final.
Live Updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games, Day 7, straight from Gold Coast, Australia
08:30 IST: TABLE TENNIS: India's Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran move into Pre-QF with 3-0 win in R32
08:20 IST: BOXING: India's Sarita Devi loses 0-5 against Australia's Anja Stridsman in women's 60kg Quarterfinal
08:08 IST: BOXING: India's Sarita Devi is in action against Australia's Anja Stridsman in women's 60kg Quarterfinal bout
08:05 IST: BOXING: Mary Kom enters Final of 48kg with an emphatic 5-0 win over Sri Lanka's Anusha Dilrukshi. She has assured India at least a silver medal.
07:55 IST: SHOOTING: Om Mitharwal wins bronze medal in 50m Pistol Men's final. This is India's 22nd medal at the Games
07:50 IST: SHOOTING: Om Mitharwal is in gold medal position with a score of 168.5 in 50m Pistol Men's Finals
07:45 IST: SHOOTING: Om Mitharwal is in silver medal position with a score of 148.3 in 50m Pistol Men's Finals
07:43 IST: SHOOTING: Om Mitharwal is joint-second with a score of 129.9 in 50m Pistol Men's Finals
07:41 IST: SHOOTING: Jitu Rai eliminated after finishing 8th in 50m Pistol Men's Finals
07:40 IST: SHOOTING: After second round of Stage 1, Om Mitharwal jumps to top spot with total score of 93.7, Jitu Rai in 8th in 50m Pistol Men's Finals
07:35 IST: SHOOTING: After first round of Stage 1, Om Mitharwal is in 6th spot, while Jitu Rai is 8th in 50m Pistol Men's Finals
07:30 IST: SHOOTING: The 50m Pistol Men's Finals featuring India's Jitu Rai and Om Mitharwal starts
07:00 IST: Table Tennis: India's Maitreyee Sarkar beats PNG's Vero Nime 11-2, 11-9, 11-2 in Women's TT6-10 Singles Group 1-Game 4
06:54 IST: TABLE TENNIS: India's Vaishnavi Sutar loses to Nigeria's Faith Obazuaye 0-11, 2-11, 2-11 in Women's TT6-10 Singles Group 2-Game 4.
06:53 IST: SHOOTING: After 2 rounds, Mohd Ashab is in top spot, Ankur Mittal is 8th in Men's Double trap Qualification.
06:30 IST: SHOOTING: Jitu Rai and Om Mitharval have qualified for men's 50m Pistol Men's finals. The final is scheduled for 7:30 AM IST.
06:15 IST: Shreyasi Singh is in third position with a score of 24, Varsha Varman is 6th in Round 1 in women's Double Trap finals.
06:05 IST: The women's Double Trap finals featuring India's Shreyasi Singh and Varsha Varman is underway.
05:55 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live updates from Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games.
Pistol shooter Heena Sidhu shone the brightest with a gold and a Games record, while para-powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary put behind a dope-tainted past to claim a surprise bronze as the Indian juggernaut slowed down a bit after five days of gold rush at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. Weightlifters through with their campaign, wrestlers yet to take off and boxers only getting into medal rounds, the number of medal were not too many to show on day six of the Games. However, India held on to their third spot in the overall tally, behind hosts Australia and England. The Indian contingent has so far collected 11 gold, four silver and six bronze medals. t the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre, Chaudhary gave India India their only other medal of the day in para powerlifting with an effort of 181kg in the men's heavyweight final. he medal was redemption of sorts for Chaudhary, who was banned for two years after failing a dope test in 2014. He had tested positive for the anabolic steroid methandienone and testosterone abuse in June that year. ithout dwelling on his past, the lifter merely said he expects the medal to change things for good for him. t was a brilliant day for the boxers at the Oxenford Studios, where all five in action assured themselves of medals by advancing to the semi-finals. Among them was veteran Manoj Kumar (69kg), a gold-medallist from the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. oining him were a bunch of debutants -- Amit Panghal (49kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg), the 19-year-old Naman Tanwar (91kg) and former Asian Games bronze-medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg). The boxers have so far guaranteed themselves six medals in all as, among the women, M C Mary Kom (48kg) is also through to the semifinals.