Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 7, Live Updates: India's Om Mitharwal Wins Bronze In Men's 50m Pistol

India will look to extend their domination in shooting as Jitu Rai and Ankur Mittal take part in 10m air pistol and men's double trap respectively. It's a packed Wednesday for India as the athletes represent in as many as ten disciplines. In boxing, MC Mary Kom would be desperate to make the women's 48 kg category when she takes on Sri Lanka's Anusha Koddithuwakku in the semi-finals. Mary Kom, a five-time world champion and an Olympic medallist will start as favourite against the Sri Lankan. The Indian hockey team will take on England in their final Pool B match which will determine who tops the pool and most probably avoid Australia in the semis match. In athletics, Tejaswini Shankar is a step away from creating history and can become the first Indian to win Commonwealth medal in high jump. All eyes will be on Hima Das too, who, on Tuesday became the first Indian woman to qualify for the 400m final.

Live Updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games, Day 7, straight from Gold Coast, Australia

08:30 IST: TABLE TENNIS: India's Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran move into Pre-QF with 3-0 win in R32

08:20 IST: BOXING: India's Sarita Devi loses 0-5 against Australia's Anja Stridsman in women's 60kg Quarterfinal

08:08 IST: BOXING: India's Sarita Devi is in action against Australia's Anja Stridsman in women's 60kg Quarterfinal bout

08:05 IST: BOXING: Mary Kom enters Final of 48kg with an emphatic 5-0 win over Sri Lanka's Anusha Dilrukshi. She has assured India at least a silver medal.

07:55 IST: SHOOTING: Om Mitharwal wins bronze medal in 50m Pistol Men's final. This is India's 22nd medal at the Games

07:50 IST: SHOOTING: Om Mitharwal is in gold medal position with a score of 168.5 in 50m Pistol Men's Finals

07:45 IST: SHOOTING: Om Mitharwal is in silver medal position with a score of 148.3 in 50m Pistol Men's Finals

07:43 IST: SHOOTING: Om Mitharwal is joint-second with a score of 129.9 in 50m Pistol Men's Finals

07:41 IST: SHOOTING: Jitu Rai eliminated after finishing 8th in 50m Pistol Men's Finals

07:40 IST: SHOOTING: After second round of Stage 1, Om Mitharwal jumps to top spot with total score of 93.7, Jitu Rai in 8th in 50m Pistol Men's Finals

07:35 IST: SHOOTING: After first round of Stage 1, Om Mitharwal is in 6th spot, while Jitu Rai is 8th in 50m Pistol Men's Finals

07:30 IST: SHOOTING: The 50m Pistol Men's Finals featuring India's Jitu Rai and Om Mitharwal starts

07:00 IST: Table Tennis: India's Maitreyee Sarkar beats PNG's Vero Nime 11-2, 11-9, 11-2 in Women's TT6-10 Singles Group 1-Game 4

06:54 IST: TABLE TENNIS: India's Vaishnavi Sutar loses to Nigeria's Faith Obazuaye 0-11, 2-11, 2-11 in Women's TT6-10 Singles Group 2-Game 4.

06:53 IST: SHOOTING: After 2 rounds, Mohd Ashab is in top spot, Ankur Mittal is 8th in Men's Double trap Qualification.

06:30 IST: SHOOTING: Jitu Rai and Om Mitharval have qualified for men's 50m Pistol Men's finals. The final is scheduled for 7:30 AM IST.

06:15 IST: Shreyasi Singh is in third position with a score of 24, Varsha Varman is 6th in Round 1 in women's Double Trap finals.

06:05 IST: The women's Double Trap finals featuring India's Shreyasi Singh and Varsha Varman is underway.

05:55 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live updates from Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games.