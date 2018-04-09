CWG 2018 Gold Coast, Day 5, Live Updates: Jitu Rai Wins Gold, Silver Medals For Weightlifter Pardeep Singh And Shooter Mehuli Ghosh

Indian shooting ace Jitu Rai claimed the gold medal in men's 10m air pistol event by creating a new games record while compatriot Om Prakash Mitharval bagged a bronze at the Commonwealth Games. World Championship silver medallist Rai shot 235.1 to comfortably finish top of the podium. Mitharval, who had established a new qualification record with 584, eventually finished with the bronze medal after aggregating 214.3 in the eight-man finals at the Belmont Shooting Centre. Australia's Kerry Bell managed to secure the silver medal with 233.5. In the women's 10m Air Rifle event, Mehuli Ghosh and Apurvi Chandela bagged silver and bronze respectively. Ghosh lost to eventual champions Martina Lindsay of Singapore in the shoot-off after both were tied at a CWG record score of 247.2 in the final. In the shoot-off, Ghosh scored 9.9 while Martina shot 10.3. Apurvi got the bronze with 225.3. In the finals, Jitu led with 100.4 at the end of stage 1, while Mitharval was third with 98.1. In stage 2 elimination, Rai started with 10.3 and 10.3 to lead the pecking order, even as his compatriot moved up and displaced Bell at second place with two 10.1s. Championship Rai continued to surge ahead with a 10.2 but an 8.4 disturbed his momentum somewhat, as the next shot fetched him 9.2. Meanwhile, Mitharval closed the gap as Rai had just 8.8 in the 18th shot to Mitharval's 10.0. However, Mitharval slipped after that even as Rai managed another 10.0 and maintained the lead throughout to emerge triumphant. Indian weightlifter Pardeep Singh won silver in the men's 105 kilogram category at the Commonwealth Games 2018 on Monday. Pardeep lifted 152 kg in snatch and 200 kg in clean and jerk to register a total of 352 kg. Sanele Mao of Samoa won gold with a total of 360 kg. He lifted 154 kg in snatch and 206 kg in clean and jerk. England's Owen Boxall got the bronze with a total of 351 kg which included 152 kg in snatch and 199 kg in clean and jerk.

10:15 IST: LAWN BOWLS: India beat Kenya 21-12 in Men's Singles Section A - Round 1

10:08 IST: WEIGHTLIFTING: India's Purnima Pandey successfully lifts 94kg in her final snatch attempt in women's +90kg event.

09:59 IST: WEIGHTLIFTING: India's Lalchhanhimi fails to lift 89kg in her final snatch attempt in women's 90kg event.

09:55 IST: WEIGHTLIFTING: India's Lalchhanhimi fails to lift 89kg in her second snatch attempt in women's 90kg event.

09:50 IST: WEIGHTLIFTING: India's Lalchhanhimi successfully lifts 85kg in her first snatch attempt in women's 90kg event.

09:31 IST: SILVER! India's Mehuli Ghosh wins silver medal in women's 10m Air Rifle.

09:30 IST: With an incredible 10.9 in her final shot, Mehuli Ghosh ties with Veloso. There will be a shoot-off for the gold medal.

09:27 IST: SHOOTING: Bronze medal for Apurvi Chandela. Mahuli Ghosh in contention for gold medal with Singapore's Lindsay Veloso.

09:23 IST: SHOOTING: India assured of two more medals with Apurvi Chandela and Mahuli Ghosh among the three shooters left in women's 10m air rifle final.

09:21 IST: SHOOTING: After 18 shots, Mehuli Ghosh in silver medal position, while Apurvi Chandela is in 3rd place.

09:16 IST: BOXING: India boxer Manish Kaushik beats Trinidad and Tobago's Michael Alexander to enter Men's 60kg quarters.

09:14 IST: SHOOTING: India's Smit Singh qualifies for Men's skeet final. Smit shot 119 in qualifications.

09:10 IST: SHOOTING: After Stage 1, Mehuli Ghosh is second, while Apurvi Chandela in 5th place.

09:06 IST: SHOOTING: After first 5 shots, Mehuli Ghosh leads with a score of 51.4. Apurvi Chandela currently in 5th place.

09:04 IST: Excellent start from Mehuli Ghosh.

08:58 IST: SHOOTING: The women's 10m air rifle final featuring India's Apurvi Chandela and Mehuli Ghosh begins.

08:56 IST: BOXING, Men's 60kg Round of 16: India's Manish Kaushik is in action against Trinidad and Tobago's Michael Alexander.

08:40 IST: ATHLETICS: Tejaswin Shankar qualifies for the High Jump final with a jump of 2.21m.

08:32 IST: Lawn Bowls: India beat Wales 20-16 in Women's Pairs Sectional Play - Section A.

08:22 IST: BOXING: India's Gaurav Solanki beats Ghana's Akimos Annang Ampiah to enter Men's 52kg quarters.

08:09 IST: BOXING, Men's 52kg Round of 16: India's Gaurav Solanki is in action against Ghana's Akimos Annang Ampiah

08:01 IST: GOLD! Jitu Rai wins 10m air pistol gold. Om Mitharwal settles for bronze medal. This is India's 8th gold medal.

With eyes on the target, our 10m air pistol shooters Jitu Rai and Om Prakash have successfully grabbed a gold and bronze medal respectively in the same match.



This definitely is a great start to day 5 for India!

07:57 IST: Shooting: Om Mitharwal secures a bronze medal for India in men's 10m air pistol event. Jitu Rai currently in gold medal contention with Australia's Kerry Bell

07:55 IST: India assured of two medals in men's 10m air pistol event. Currently, Jitu Rai and Om Mitharwal are in gold and silver positions respectively .

07:52 IST: Shooting: After 18 shots, India's Jitu Rai is on top position. Mitharwal is second

07:47 IST: After 16 shots, India's Om Mitharwal and Jitu Rai in gold and silver positions respectively

07:41 IST: With 139.6, Jitu Rai is leading the chart. Mitharwal is second with 137.8.

07:40 IST: Shooting: The men's 10m air pistol final is underway.

07:37 IST: Table Tennis: India men's Table Table team assured of at least a silver after beating Singapore to qualify for the final. India registered a 3-2 win against Singapore. Achanta Sharath Kamal won the decider against Xue Jie Pang.

07:24 IST: Shooting: India's Mehuli Ghosh and Apurvi Chandela qualify for women's 10m Air Rifle finals.

07:20 IST: Weightlifting: Pardeep lifted 152 kg in snatch and 200 kg in clean and jerk to register a total of 352 kg. Sanele Mao of Samoa won gold with a total of 360 kg. He lifted 154 kg in snatch and 206 kg in clean and jerk. England's Owen Boxall got the bronze with a total of 351 kg which included 152 kg in snatch and 199 kg in clean and jerk.

07:17 IST: SILVER! India's Pardeep Singh wins silver medal in men's 105kg event. This is India's third silver and 13th medal overall.

07:16 IST: Weightlifting: India's Pardeep Singh fails to lift 209kg in his second clean and jerk attempt. Currently sits in silver medal position

07:12 IST: SHOOTING: Om Mitharwal shot 584, while Jitu shot 570 in the qualification.

07:10 IST: SWIMMING: India's Srihari Nataraj fails to qualify for the men's 200m backstroke final. Nataraj finished seventh with a timing of 2:04.75.

07:09 IST: ATHLETICS: Women's 400 meters: Poovamma Raju finishes 5th in her first-round heat

07:08 IST: ATHLETICS: Hima Das has qualified for the women's 400 meter finals after finishing third in Heat 5.

07:07 IST: SHOOTING: India's Om Mitharwal and Jitu Rai have qualified for 10m Air Pistol Men's final.

07:00 IST: Weightlifting: Pardeep will be lifting 200kg in his first clean and jerk attempt.

06:58: IST: Weightlifting: India's Pardeep Singh lifts a total of 195 in snatch in men's 105 kg event.

06:45 IST: Hello and welcome the Live coverage from Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 action.

In the weightlifting arena of the Carrara Sports and Leisure Center, Punam Yadav (69kg) pulled off a personal best of 222kg (110kg+122kg) to improve the bronze she had won in the 2014 edition to add another gold to India's haul. The women's hockey team showed tremendous grit to stun Olympic champions England in its third pool match in what can only be described as a morale-soaring 2-1 victory, which took them closer to a semifinal berth. And in the evening, the women's table tennis team of Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das did what was not at all expected of them, beat defending champions Singapore 3-1 for a historic maiden gold. On the badminton court, Saina Nehwal remained in brutally good form and guided India to a 3-1 triumph over Singapore in the mixed team event. The top seeds will be up against Malaysia in the summit clash. Adding a dash of bronze to the weightlifting collection was Thakur (94kg), who lifted a total of 351kg (159kg+192kg) on a day when Papua New Guinea's Steven Kari broke the Commonwealth as well as the Games record in clean and jerk for a total lift of 370kg (154kg+216kg).