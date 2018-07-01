 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Chris Froome 'Banned' By Tour de France Organisers: Report

Updated: 01 July 2018 17:33 IST

According to Tour statutes, organisers may ban a rider or a team if their presence is seen as liable to damage the image or reputation of the organisers or the event.

Chris Froome
Asthma drug Salbutamol was found in Chris Froome's system during Vuelta a Espana. © AFP

Tour de France organisers have formally blocked four-time champion Chris Froome from competing in this year's race, Le Monde reported on Sunday, but he is expected to fight the move. The Team Sky star has been under a cloud since he was found to have twice the permissible amount of asthma drug Salbutamol in his system during September's Vuelta a Espana, which he won. Five-time Tour winner Bernard Hinault, who worked for the Tour organisation for many years, called for the peloton to strike if the British rider lines up at the start of this year's Tour de France, starting next Saturday.

Froome responded on Wednesday that he will compete in this year's race.

Cyclingnews.com quoted Team Sky as responding to Sunday's report that they are "confident that Chris will be riding the Tour as we know he has done nothing wrong."

A final decision on the organisers' attempt to prevent the Kenyan-born Briton from taking part is expected to be made by the French National Olympic and Sports Committee, which is to make a ruling Tuesday, Le Monde said after the last-ditch bid to exclude him.

Technically, while Froome awaits the result of an ongoing investigation into his Salbutamol case, he can still ride on the Tour.

ASO, the organisers of the iconic Tour, refused to comment on the report although AFP has had confirmation of information they backs their view that the defending champion should not be allowed to race.

According to the letter of the rules, Froome is authorised to ride until a final decision from the anti-doping tribunal of the International Cycling Union regarding his ongoing case.

Le Monde says Froome will not necessarily attend Tuesday's meeting by the French committee with their ruling due Wednesday.

He is to be defended by British sports lawyer Mike Morgan, a French speaker, before the UCI tribunal.

Sky, ASO and the French Olympic Committee will each choose an arbiter to decide whether Froome should be allowed to start the Tour.

According to Tour statutes, organisers may ban a rider or a team if their presence is seen as liable to damage the image or reputation of the organisers or the event.

Team Sky have yet to unveil their eight-strong team.

Froome, who denies wrongdoing, is out to emulate five-time winners Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

Comments
Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Chris Froome blocked from racing at Tour de France
  • Chris Froome is a four-time Tour de France winner
  • Asthma drug Salbutamol was found in his system in September
Related Articles
Chris Froome
Chris Froome 'Banned' By Tour de France Organisers: Report
India vs Pakistan, Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India vs Pakistan, Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
North Korea And South Korea To Form Joint Teams At Asian Games
North Korea And South Korea To Form Joint Teams At Asian Games
WWE Superstar John Cena, Jackie Chan To Team Up In New Action Thriller
WWE Superstar John Cena, Jackie Chan To Team Up In New Action Thriller
Indian Chess Star Soumya Swaminathan Refuses To Wear Headscarf, Withdraws From Iran Event
Indian Chess Star Soumya Swaminathan Refuses To Wear Headscarf, Withdraws From Iran Event
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.