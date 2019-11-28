 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Other Sports

Bhaichung Bhutia, Gagan Narang Among 13-Member Committee To Review National Sports Code

Updated: 28 November 2019 13:16 IST

Sports Ministry has formed a 13-member expert committee to review the controversial Draft National Sports Code 2017.

Bhaichung Bhutia, Gagan Narang Among 13-Member Committee To Review National Sports Code
Bhaichung Bhutia, Gagan Narang were named in 13-member expert committee. © NDTV

Former football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, ace badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, Olympic bronze-medallist shooter Gagan Narang and former long jumper Anju Bobby George were on Thursday named in a 13-member expert committee formed by the Sports Ministry to review the controversial Draft National Sports Code 2017, sources told IANS.

The experts will review the code vis-a-vis the present code and will examine the comments received by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and various National Sports Federations (NSF) related to the new draft.

The committee, which has has been formed to suggest measures to make the Sports Code acceptable to all the stakeholders, will be headed by Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd) Mukundakam Sharma as its chairman. Joint Secretary of Sports will act as the coordinator in the committee.

The National Sports Federations (NSFs) will be represented by Boxing Federation of India (BFI) chief Ajay Singh, Sudhanshu Mittal (Kho Kho Federation of India), Adille Sumariwalla (Athletics Federation of India) and B.P. Baishya (Weightlifting Federation of India).

The draft will propose some major changes in the 2011 Code, including barring of ministers, members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies and government servants from holding office in the IOA and NSFs, sources in the know of development told IANS.

Meanwhile, the IOA and the NSFs will have six months to amend their constitutions as mentioned in the draft.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports Gagan Narang
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sports Ministry formed a committee to review National Sports Code 2017
  • Bhaichung Bhutia, Gagan Narang were named in a 13-member expert committee
  • The committee has been formed to suggest measures to make it acceptable
Related Articles
"Can Flatten Brock Lesnar In 30 Seconds", Claims Tyson Fury
"Can Flatten Brock Lesnar In 30 Seconds", Claims Tyson Fury
Charlotte Flair Opens Up On Her Journey To The Top Of WWE
Charlotte Flair Opens Up On Her Journey To The Top Of WWE
Fouaad Mirza Seals Historic Olympic Qualification
Fouaad Mirza Seals Historic Olympic Qualification
Marc Marquez Wins Season-Ending MotoGP At Valencia
Marc Marquez Wins Season-Ending MotoGP At Valencia
Watch: Varun Dhawan Teaches "Bollywood Dance Moves" To WWE Diva Charlotte Flair
Watch: Varun Dhawan Teaches "Bollywood Dance Moves" To WWE Diva Charlotte Flair
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.