Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Other Sports

Beijing 2022 Olympics Face "Special Situation" After Tokyo Delay

Updated: 01 April 2020 11:34 IST

With the Beijing Winter Games beginning on February 4, 2022, there is the unusual challenge of almost back-to-back Olympics.

Beijing 2022 Olympics Face "Special Situation" After Tokyo Delay
China, where the coronavirus emerged in December, says that its preparations for 2022 are on schedule. © AFP

Beijing 2022 organisers said they face "a special situation" after the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics means less than six months between the Summer and Winter Games. The Tokyo Olympics are now scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8, 2021, after they were put back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the Beijing Winter Games beginning on February 4, 2022, there is the unusual challenge of almost back-to-back Olympics. "The new dates of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games mean we are faced with a special situation where the Summer Games and Winter Games are to be held in half-a-year," a Beijing 2022 official told Xinhua news agency.

"We will have a detailed assessment of how the new dates of Tokyo 2020 will affect the Beijing 2022 Games.

"In the meantime, will keep close communication with the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and the Olympic family to handle the situation properly and push forward our preparation in all aspects."

China, where the coronavirus emerged in December, says that its preparations for 2022 are on schedule, despite much of the country shutting down in February in an effort to stop the spread of the disease.

Beijing will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Games, having held the 2008 Olympics.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Beijing 2022 organisers said they face "a special situation"
  • Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus
  • Beijing Winter Games are scheduled to begin on February 4, 2022
Related Articles
PM Narendra Modi Thanks "Hardworking Sportspersons" For Donations In Fight Against Coronavirus
PM Narendra Modi Thanks "Hardworking Sportspersons" For Donations In Fight Against Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Neeraj Chopra Donates Rs 3 Lakh To Relief Funds
Coronavirus: Neeraj Chopra Donates Rs 3 Lakh To Relief Funds
USA Rugby Files For Bankruptcy As COVID-19 Worsens Financial Woes
USA Rugby Files For Bankruptcy As COVID-19 Worsens Financial Woes
IOC Says No Immediate Plans For Rescheduling Remaining Olympic Qualifiers
IOC Says No Immediate Plans For Rescheduling Remaining Olympic Qualifiers
Tokyo Olympics, Deferred Over Coronavirus, To Be Held From July 23 To August 8, 2021
Tokyo Olympics, Deferred Over Coronavirus, To Be Held From July 23 To August 8, 2021
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.