 
don't
miss
All Sports
Other Sports

Australia Champion Javelin Thrower Jarrod Bannister Dies

Updated: 09 February 2018 14:45 IST

Jarrod Bannister's mark of 89.02m is the current Australian record in javelin, set in Brisbane in 2008.

Australia Champion Javelin Thrower Jarrod Bannister Dies
Jarrod Bannister won gold at the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games. © AFP

Australia's champion javelin thrower Jarrod Bannister has died suddenly in the Netherlands, Athletics Australia said Friday. Bannister, 33, who won gold at the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games and was the national javelin record holder, had been training and living in Europe with his girlfriend. Reports said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Bannister made the final of the world championships in Daegu, South Korea, and the Beijing Olympics. The news shattered the Australian track and field community, in which the charismatic Bannister was a popular team member.

"RIP Jarrod Bannister. A talented athlete with so much more to give. You will be missed," Australia's dual world and Olympic hurdles champion Sally Pearson said on social media.

Jarrod's mark of 89.02m is the current Australian record in javelin, set in Brisbane in 2008.

"On behalf of Athletics Australia, I extend our deepest condolences to Jarrod's family and friends and urge the athletics fraternity to support each other at this difficult time," said chief executive Darren Gocher.

Bannister in 2013 was controversially banned for 20 months for missing drug tests.

The national record holder missed three tests within 18 months, which is treated the same as a positive test.

Bannister blamed poor communication and procedures by Athletics Australia as a factor behind the circumstances that saw him breach the ASADA Athlete Whereabouts programme, which requires the drug agencies to be informed of the movements of athletes at all times.

In recent months Bannister had returned to serious training with a view to reigniting his career.

Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jarrod Bannister holds the current Australian record in javelin
  • Jarrod Bannister was the national javelin record holder
  • Recently, Bannister had returned to training to reigniting his career
Related Articles
Winter Olympics 2018: Japan's Speed Skaters Skip Chilly Opening Ceremony
Winter Olympics 2018: Japan's Speed Skaters Skip Chilly Opening Ceremony
Norwegian Olympic Team Tries To Order 1,500 Eggs, Ends Up With 15,000 Instead
Norwegian Olympic Team Tries To Order 1,500 Eggs, Ends Up With 15,000 Instead
Winter Olympics: 47 Russians Lose Late Court Bid To Compete In PyeongChang 2018
Winter Olympics: 47 Russians Lose Late Court Bid To Compete In PyeongChang 2018
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.