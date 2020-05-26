Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Other Sports

Audi Ban Formula-E Star For Cheating In Charity Video Game Race

Updated: 26 May 2020 19:50 IST

German driver Daniel Abt had passed his handset to a professional gamer while pretending to be himself for a charity virtual race.

Audi Ban Formula-E Star For Cheating In Charity Video Game Race
Daniel Abt has apologised for his indiscretion. © Twitter

Audi Sport on Tuesday suspended German racing driver Daniel Abt for cheating in a charity video game race in which he passed the handset to a professional esports gamer while pretending he himself was at the controls. The organisers recognised the scullduggery on Saturday when Abt, second bottom of the series challenge points championship, came third in the race at a replica of Berlin's Templehof Airport circuit. At one point in the race Abt had led by a wide margin, alerting the suspicions of the organisers, who went on to disqualify the 27-year-old.

Abt won a real world race on the same circuit in 2018 and has been successfully racing Formula-E since its creation in 2014.

But his lapse in judgement over the weekend did not please Audi, which said: "Integrity, transparency and consistent compliance with applicable rules are top priorities for Audi - this applies to all activities the brand is involved in without exception. 

"For this reason, Audi Sport has decided to suspend Daniel Abt with immediate effect."

Audi added: "Daniel Abt did not drive his car in qualifying and (nor) the race at the fifth event of the Race at Home Challenge on May 23 himself, but let a professional Sim-Racer do so. 

"He directly apologised for this on the following day and accepted the disqualification."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Daniel Abt cheated in a charity video game race
  • Abt passed the headset to a professional gamer
  • Audi Sport has suspended the Formula 3 driver
Related Articles
Sports Authority Of India Resumes Sports Activities In Two Stadiums In New Delhi
Sports Authority Of India Resumes Sports Activities In Two Stadiums In New Delhi
IOA Secretary General Re-instates Ethics Commission Dissolved By President
IOA Secretary General Re-instates Ethics Commission Dissolved By President
Bihar Girl Jyoti Kumari To Appear For Cycling Trials But Studies Top Priority, Says Father
Bihar Girl Jyoti Kumari To Appear For Cycling Trials But Studies Top Priority, Says Father
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Says "Have To Live With Sporting Events Behind Closed Doors"
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Says "Have To Live With Sporting Events Behind Closed Doors"
IOC Member Sees "Real Problems" In Holding Tokyo Games In 2021
IOC Member Sees "Real Problems" In Holding Tokyo Games In 2021
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.