Atanu Das Wins Men's Recurve Bronze In Asian Archery Championships
Updated: 26 November 2019 12:12 IST
Atanu Das clinched a bronze in the men's recurve individual event of the Asian Championships in Bangkok.
Atanu Das beat Jin Hayek Oh of Korea 6-5 in the shoot-off. © AFP
Indian archer Atanu Das clinched a bronze in the men's recurve individual event of the Asian Championships in Bangkok on Tuesday. Das, competing as a neutral athlete under the World Archery flag due to the suspension of the Indian federation, beat Jin Hayek Oh of Korea 6-5 in the shoot-off in the bronze medal match.
He had also won a bronze in the recurve mixed team event with Deepika Kumari on Monday.
The compound mixed team of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam will clash against the Chinese Taipei pair in the final on Wednesday.
Topics mentioned in this article Archery Cricket
