Atal Bihari Vajpayee Dies, Indian Sports Fraternity Saddened By 'The Great Loss'

Updated: 16 August 2018 19:35 IST

A spectrum of sportspersons paid tributes to India's former Prime Minister.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's first term as the Prime Minister of India came in 1996 and lasted for 13 days. © AFP

Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died at 93 in New Delhi on Thursday and the whole nation is mourning the passing of the BJP patriarch. The BJP stalwart was admitted to AIIMS on June 11, after he was diagnosed with kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection and low urine output. His condition worsened over the last 24 hours and he was put on life support system after his condition became critical. Several people from the Indian sports fraternity reacted after learning about Vajpayee's demise and expressed their sorrow.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted that the nation is at a great loss today. He added that Vajpayee's contributions to our nation have been innumerable.

VVS Laxman tweeted that India will miss a great poet and a wonderful statesman.

Virender Sehwag shared a beautiful poem to pay his tributes to the former PM.

Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammad Kaif also took to Twitter and paid their tributes to India's most-beloved Prime Minister.

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tweeted that Vajpayee's demise is an irreparable loss, and marks the end of an era.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's first term as the Prime Minister of India came in 1996 and lasted for 13 days. Later, he was appointed the PM for eleven months in 1998-1999. He then won the elections to serve a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004.

Highlights
  • The BJP stalwart was admitted to AIIMS on June 11
  • Sachin Tendulkar tweeted that the nation is at a great loss today
  • Vajpayee served a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Dies, Indian Sports Fraternity Saddened By
