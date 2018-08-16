Atal Bihari Vajpayee Dies, Indian Sports Fraternity Saddened By 'The Great Loss'

Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died at 93 in New Delhi on Thursday and the whole nation is mourning the passing of the BJP patriarch. The BJP stalwart was admitted to AIIMS on June 11, after he was diagnosed with kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection and low urine output. His condition worsened over the last 24 hours and he was put on life support system after his condition became critical. Several people from the Indian sports fraternity reacted after learning about Vajpayee's demise and expressed their sorrow.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted that the nation is at a great loss today. He added that Vajpayee's contributions to our nation have been innumerable.

India is at a great loss today. Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee ji's contributions to our nation have been innumerable. Thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2018

VVS Laxman tweeted that India will miss a great poet and a wonderful statesman.

One of India's Most Loved Prime Minister, a great poet and a wonderful statesman. We as a nation will miss you sir #AtalBihariVaajpayee ji ???? Deepest condolences to admirers and loved ones . pic.twitter.com/BPQRUD8nLG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2018

Virender Sehwag shared a beautiful poem to pay his tributes to the former PM.

Asaman ko choo gaya, jo asmaan sa vishal tha, dharti mein simat gaya, jo mitti jaisa narm tha.

Kaun hai jo Atal reh paya zindagi bhar, Atal banke wo zindagi ko paa gaya.

Om Shanti #AtalBihariVajpayee ji ???? pic.twitter.com/56Xi1sqzEf — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2018

Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammad Kaif also took to Twitter and paid their tributes to India's most-beloved Prime Minister.

My deepest condolences on the passing of our former Prime Minister Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. One of the few politicians I always respected for his honesty and devotion to the national cause. May his soul rest in peace. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 16, 2018

My Favourite PM is no more....R.I.P ??#AtalBihariVajpayee — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 16, 2018

The Indian Cricket Team and BCCI condoles the sad demise of former India Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Atalji dedicated his life in service of the nation. — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2018

One of the finest leaders, India has ever had. Feel a lot of gratitude for the love he showered upon me and also wished well for me in an election rally. The nation will miss him. Condolences to his loved ones #AtalBihariVaajpayee pic.twitter.com/Rr03FrfYWP — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 16, 2018

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tweeted that Vajpayee's demise is an irreparable loss, and marks the end of an era.

#AtalBihariVajpayee ji - A leader par excellence, a daring PM who made Pokhran possible, a highly principled politician & a poet of inspirational grit who was admired across party lines.



His demise is an irreparable loss, and marks the end of an era. ? ????? ????? ?? — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 16, 2018

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's first term as the Prime Minister of India came in 1996 and lasted for 13 days. Later, he was appointed the PM for eleven months in 1998-1999. He then won the elections to serve a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004.