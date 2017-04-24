At 101, Man Kaur Wins 100-Metre Sprint Gold At World Masters Games

Man Kaur's victory in the 100-metre sprint at the World Masters Games in Auckland, New Zealand, was one for the record books, for the sheer joy that it generated in those who witnessed it. The 101-year-old celebrated her win with a smile and a dance as she tallied the 17th gold medal in her remarkable career.

Man Kaur's time of one minute 14 seconds was a mere 64.42 seconds off Usain Bolt's 100m world record set in 2009.

In truth her dash became more of a gentle amble the closer the diminutive centenarian came to the finish line, with more energy spent beaming at spectators than running.

But she was guaranteed victory as the only participant in the 100-years-and-over category at the New Zealand event, which has attracted 25,000 competitors.

Participation, not racing the clock, is the priority for Kaur, who has been dubbed the "miracle from Chandigarh" in New Zealand media.

"I enjoyed it and am very, very happy," she told reporters via a Punjabi interpreter.

"I'm going to run again, I'm not going to give up. I will participate, there's no full stop."

Kaur only took up athletics eight years ago, at the tender age of 93.

She had no prior sporting experience before her son Gurdev Singh suggested she join him in competing on the international masters games circuit.

After a medical check-up she was given the all-clear and since then mother and son have taken part in dozens of masters athletics meets around the globe.

Kaur already has a swag of gold medals that would rival Michael Phelps' haul and also plans to compete in the 200m sprint, 2-kg shot put and 400 gram javelin in Auckland, taking her tally to 20.

Her son told the Indian Weekender newspaper that Kaur was on a strict diet that included wheat grass juice and a daily glass of kefir (fermented milk).

World Masters Games 2017 chief executive Jennah Wootten said the Auckland organisers were delighted to host such an inspiration.

"Man Kaur truly personifies the 'sport for all' philosophy which World Masters Games is all about and we are thrilled to have her here," she told AFP.

"I have no doubt that she and many of the other 24,905 athletes competing in these games are inspiring others to lead more active lifestyles and take up a sport."

(With AFP inputs)