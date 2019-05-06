Asian Power-Lifting Championship Gold Medallist Slams Government For Lack Of Support

Asian Power-Lifting Championship gold medallist Arti Arun on Monday slammed the government for lack of support. According to a tweet by ANI, Arti Arun, who is also a dental surgeon, expressed her disappointment after bagging the summit spot in the Asian Championship. She also felt let down after representing India in the Asian level for not receiving enough appreciation for her efforts. Arti also claimed that she spent in lakh from her earnings but haven't got any support from the government.

The power-lifter also further raised a question, asking, "How long can I continue to spend so much"? She also said, "so many power-lifters go unrecognised".

Divya Kakran, who won a bronze at the Asian Games 2018, had earlier lashed out at the Delhi government for not extending any help to her before the games.

"Nobody helps us when we need it and had I got assistance, I could have even won a gold medal," she said at a felicitation event held by the Delhi government.

Kakran defeated Taipei's Chen Wenling in the women's 68 kg freestyle wrestling category at the international event.

