Asian Games 2018: Day 1 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

After a chaotic and sometimes controversial build-up, Indian athletes will gear up to challenge the best in the continent when the main competitions of the 18th Asian Games start on Sunday. Represented by 804 athletes and officials, the Indian contingent will aim to better the showing at the previous Asiad in Incheon, South Korea, where they finished eighth with 11 gold, 10 silver and and 36 bronze medals. The best performance by India at the Asian Games came at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China where they finished sixth with 14 gold, 17 silver and 34 bronze.

This year, around 12,000 athletes from 45 countries will compete in 40 disciplines.

Here is India's Day 1 schedule (All timings in IST as per https://en.asiangames2018.id)

Badminton:

Men's Team Round of 16

1:00 pm - Maldives vs India

Women's Basketball Preliminary: Group A

9:00 am - Chinese Taipei vs India

Handball:

3:00 pm - India vs China

Women's Hockey:

7:00 pm - India vs Indonesia

Rowing

Men's Singles Sculls

8:00 am - Dattu Baban Bhokanal - Heat 2

Men's Double Sculls

8:00 am - Om Prakash/Sawarn Singh - Heat 2

Women's Double Sculls

9:10 am - Sayali Rajendra Shekale/Pooja - Heat 2

Men's Pair

8:30 am: Malkeet Singh/Gurinder Singh - Heat 1

Women's Pair

8:40 am - Sanjukta Dung/Harpreet Kaur - Heat 1

Men's Lightweight Four

10:00 am - India - Heat 2

Shooting:

Women's Trap Qualification

7:00 am - Shreyasi Singh (Squad 1)

- Seema Tomar (Squad 3)

Men's Trap Qualification

8:00 am - Manavjit Singh Sandhu (Squad 7)

- Lakshay (Squad 10)

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification

8:00 am - India (Apurvi Chandela/Ravi Kumar)

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification

10:00 am - India (Manu Bhaker/Abhishek Verma)

Medal Events (Shooting)

12:00 pm - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals

3:20 pm - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Finals

Wrestling (Starts at 12:00 pm)

11:40 am - Sushil Kumar vs Adam Batirov (Men's Freestyle 74kg)

12:25 pm - Sandeep Tomar vs Rustem Nazarov (Men's Freestyle 57kg)

1:05 pm: Bajrang vs Sirojiddin Khasanov (Men's Freestyle 65kg)

2:00 pm: Pawan Kumar vs Vuthy Heng (Men's Freestyle 86kg)

Wushu:

8:00 am - Suraj Singh Mayanglambam, Anjul Namdeo (Men's Changquan)

- Sanatombi Chanu Leimapokpam (Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-Round)

- Sanathoi Devi Yumnam vs Samiroumi Elaheh Mansoryan (Women's Sanda - 52kg Round of 16)

- Santosh Kumar (Men's Sanda - 56kg Round of 32)

- Pardeep Kumar (Men's Sanda - 70kg Round of 16)

The main thrust of the Indian challenge is expected to come from athletics, wrestling, boxing and shooting.

(All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters)