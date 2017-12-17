 
Around The World In 42 Days: Frenchman Francois Gabart Smashes Solo Sailing Record

Updated: 17 December 2017 09:29 IST

Since the record was first set in 2004, nearly 30 days have been shaved off.

File photo of French skipper Francois Gabart sailing his Ultim Macif multihull off Saint-Nazaire. © AFP

Frenchman Francois Gabart smashed the world record for the fastest non-stop solo navigation of the globe on Sunday, completing the mammoth feat in 42 days, 16 hours, 40 minutes and 35 seconds. The 34-year-old sailor crossed a virtual finish line drawn between the island of Ushant off France's northwest tip and Lizard Point in southwest England at 0145 GMT, comfortably beating the previous record set by compatriot Thomas Coville last year by six days and 10 hours. The race time was announced by an observer from the World Sailing Speed Council but will be subject to checks of the boat's black box and its GPS data before final confirmation.

Father-of-two Gabart becomes just the fourth title-holder for a world record of sailing the globe solo without stopping.

The debut record holder was Frenchman Francis Joyon who completed the odyssey in 72 days and 22 hours. 

British female sailor Ellen MacArthur took to the seas a year later, racing against the clock to break that record by just a day and a half (71 days, 14 hours).

She remained undefeated until 2016 when Coville set a new record of 49 days and three hours which many predicted would be difficult to topple.

Gabart's 30 metre (98 foot) long new generation maxi-trimaran was helped by good weather throughout much of the voyage, particularly during the long and arduous Pacific section.

He set a number of new solo race records along the way, including the fastest navigation of the Pacific (7 days, 15 hours, 15 minutes) and the longest distance covered in 24 hours (851 miles or 1,576 kilometres).

Highlights
  • Frenchman breaks solo navigation of the globe record
  • Gabart completed the feat in feat in 42 days
  • He beat the previous record set last year by six days and 10 hours
