Archery World Cup Finals: Deepika Kumari Wins Bronze, Compound Mixed Team Clinches Silver

India's Deepika Kumari on Sunday took home the bronze medal after beating Lisa Unruh of Germany in a one-arrow shoot off in the women's recurve event at the 2018 Archery World Cup. In the bronze medal match, Deepika and Lisa were tied at 5-5 after five sets. But the Indian held her nerves to take one point in the shoot off and win the medal. Deepika, the former World No 1, is a four-time Archery World Cup Finals silver medallist from six editions of the event (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017).

In 2018, Deepika had defeated Germany's Michelle Kroppen to win her first gold medal in women's individual recurve event at the World Cup after a gap of six years. Before that, she had won gold in Antalya 2012 World Cup.

"I'm happy but I know I could have done more," Deepika was quoted as saying by the official Twitter account of World Archery.

And it's Deepika Kumari who takes the bronze over Lisa Unruh in a one-arrow #shootoff at the 2018 #WCFinal.



"I'm happy but I know I could have done more"#archery pic.twitter.com/kLOd66G0Fc — World Archery (@worldarchery) September 30, 2018

The 24-year-old Indian archer had beaten Chien-Ying Lei of Chinese Taipei 6-4 in the recurve women quarterfinal and advanced to the semifinal of the tournament. However, Deepika, currently ranked 8th, lost 3-7 to Yasemin Anagoz of Turkey in the recurve women semifinals.

This was India's second bronze medal in the competition.

Abhishek Verma beat Jongho Kim of South Korea 149-147 in men's compound event to take home the bronze medal.

In the compound mixed team final, India clinched the silver medal after losing to Turkey.

The bronze will come as welcome relief for Deepika after her poor performance in Asian Games 2018 held in Indonesia.

Deepika exacted her revenge over Chien-Ying Lei as she had lost to her at the Asiad in women's individual recurve pre-quarterfinals.