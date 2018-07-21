Archery World Cup 2018: India Women's Compound Team Bags Silver

The India women's compound team missed out on a gold by a whisker, settling for a silver medal at the 2018 Archery World Cup - Stage 4 in Berlin on Saturday. The team comprising of Tisha Deb, Muskan Kirar and Jyothi Surekha lost by a slender margin 228-229 to France to take the second spot. The Indian trio, who qualified as the fifth-best team for the summit clash, edged past Great Britain 224-223 in the preliminary round, outclassed the US 232-228 and stunned top-seed Turkey 231-228 to book a place in the final. However, in the gold medal match the fifth-seeded India team failed to keep their nerves as they allowed France to take home the gold.

"Indian Compound Women #Archery Team (Tisha Deb, Muskan Kirar and Jyothi Surekha settled for ?? medal. France beat India in finals 229-228 #WCBerlin," Archery Association of India tweeted post the national team achieved the historic feat.

On the other hand, the India mixed compound team of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Sureka lost in the semi-final but still have a chance of bringing home a bronze medal as they are set to face Turkey in the bronze medal match later on Saturday.

"Compound Mixed duo Abhishek Verma & Jyothi Surekha lost in Semi-Final against 155-154 #archery #WCBerlin. India will face Turkey in Bronze Medal Match on Saturday," Archery Association of India tweeted.

Meanwhile, the India Recurve Mixed team failed to assure a podium spot after being drubbed 0-6 in the quarter-final by Chinese Taipei.