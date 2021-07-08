The Indian sports fraternity wished former cricket board president Anurag Thakur for taking over as the Sports Minister. Thakur was sworn-in as a cabinet minister and was entrusted with two portfolios, Information and Broadcasting being the other one. Wishes poured in from all quarters of Indian sports with players and coaches such as Rishabh Pant, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia, Mahesh Bhupathi, VVS Laxman and more sharing posts on social media. He replaced Kiren Rijiju, who took charge as the new Law and Justice Minister, succeeding Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri wished Thakur in his own way, congratulating the latter for being entrusted with two portfolios. He wrote, "Great to see a former @BCCI President become the Sports Minister in the Union cabinet. Congratulations on the double whammy @ianuragthakur ji."

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant wrote, "Congratulating former @BCCI president @ianuragthakur bhaiya for assuming charge as Sports Minister. These are exciting times in Indian sport, and I am sure we will scale newer heights under your leadership."

Indian Badminton star PV Sindhu also congratulated Thakur and wrote, "In light of the news, I would like to thank @kirenrijiju sir for the wonderful work he's done ensuring the growth and development of sports in our nation Folded hands Hearty congratulations to @ianuragthakur sir for his appointment as Sports Minister!"

Thakur previously held the post of Minister of State for Finance before being promoted to the Union Cabinet.