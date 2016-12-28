Suresh Kalmadi Has Declined Olympic Body Post, Says Lawyer: 10 Points

Suresh Kalmadi has declined the post of Life President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), his lawyer told NDTV on Wednesday. Mr Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala, both politicians charged with corruption, were appointed as Life Presidents on Tuesday evening, leading to major controversy with the Union Sports Ministry warning that it will severe ties with the association unless they are removed. The IOA has defended the appointment saying it is "constitutionally a legitimate decision" and also emphasising that these are "honorary posts" and no executive authority will be given to Mr Kalmadi and Mr Chautala.

1) As pressure has built up since last night's announcement, Suresh Kalmadi's lawyer Hitesh Jain said on Wednesday that the former Congress MP had said no as he did not want to accept any post "till his name is cleared" of corruption charges.

2) The Sports Ministry has issued a show cause notice to the IOA. Sports Minister Vijay Goel said that the IOA had been suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for such decisions and there would be no ties with IOA till Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala are removed.

3) International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Narinder Batra has blasted the IOA for appointing Abhay Chautala life president. He threatened to resign from the IOA if Chautala was not removed.

4) The Indian Olympic Committee announced late on Tuesday night that Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala had been named life presidents at an annual general meeting. Both have held the post of IOA president at different times.

5) Abhay Chautala, who is a lawmaker from the Indian National Lok Dal or INLD in the Haryana Assembly, defended his appointment saying he was rewarded for the work he has done for sports in his state." A majority of 120 IOA members voted for him, he said.

6) Before Mr Kalmadi and Mr Chautala, only BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra has been made life president. Mr Malhotra was acting IOA chief between 2011 and 2012.

7) Suresh Kalmadi, 72, a former Congress Member of Parliament, served as IOA president from 1996 to 2011. He was accused of corruption in the grant of contracts for the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games and was arrested in 2011. He spent 10 months in prison and is out on bail.

8) Abhay Chautala was IOA president from December 2012 to February 2014. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had suspended India as it's ruled do not allow individuals who have criminal charges against them to contest elections.

9) Mr Chautala, who is a lawmaker from the Indian National Lok Dal or INLD in the Haryana Assembly, has been charged in a disproportionate assets case and is being investigated by the CBI. In November this year, he was elected to head the Haryana Olympic Association.

10) In 2014, the IOA amended its Constitution on the orders of the IOC and threw out Mr Chautala from the post of president, barring him from contesting future elections. In 2012, the Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF) was terminated by the world body for manipulating elections. Mr Chautala was the IABF president then.