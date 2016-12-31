 
Ronda Rousey Knocked Out By Amanda Nunes in Just 48 Seconds At UFC 207

Updated: 31 December 2016 12:38 IST

Amanda Nunes knocked down Ronda Rousey with a jab and she sealed the tie with a series of punches as the referee stopped the fight

Amanda Nunes lands a punch on Ronda Rousey's face at UFC fight. © AFP

Amanda Nunes has rung in the new year celebrations with a bang. The 28-year-old Brazilian knocked out Ronda Rousey in just 48 seconds to win the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight crown in Las Vegas.

Nunes knocked down the 29-year-old Ronda with a jab and she sealed the tie with a series of punches as the referee stopped the fight.

"I love that because I can show this up. I stop it like that. When I asked for this fight I know everything. I prepare in my mind, my spirit and body for this moment. I know Ronda Rousey is bigger. I know they love Ronda Rousey. But no one is taking this belt from me," Amanda said after the win.

Amanda first won the UFC Women's Bantamweight crown when she defeated Miesha Tate on July 9, 2016. Amanda stunned Tate early on via knee and punches and then won the fight by submission (rear-naked choke) in the first round.

She showed similar aggression Ronda on Saturday and defended her title.

Highlights
  • Amanda Nunes successfully defended her UFC crown
  • She beat former champion Ronda Rousey
  • Amanda won in just 48 seconds
