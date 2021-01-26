A 16-year-old artistic roller skater from Ahmedabad Khushi Patel, who was among the winners of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 for sports, started skating at the age of four and has been participating in state and national championships. Speaking to ANI, Khushi Patel said, "Artistic roller skating is a form of roller skating. I started artistic roller skating at the age of four and have been participating in state and national championships. I practice for 6-7 hours every day."

A Class 11 student has represented India in international events and she is working very hard to make the nation proud.

"I do fitness training for 1-2 hours daily. I will work very hard to make my nation proud. The roller skating national championship will be held in April. I am aiming to participate and win that championship."

Upon receiving the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award, Patel said, "I feel happy to receive this award. Every person should always stay determined towards their dreams."

The Government of India confers the Bal Shakti Puraskar under Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery.

This year, 32 applicants from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, were awarded with PMRBP-2021.