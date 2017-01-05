 
Abhinav Bindra, Prakash Padukone in Government Panel For National Sports Code

Updated: 05 January 2017 18:08 IST

Abhinav Bindra, Prakash Padukone and Anju Bobby George are part of the committee, formed by the government, that will study the existing sports governance frame work and issues related to sports governance in the country

Abhinav Bindra is part of a 9-member panel that address issues related to sports governance in country. © PTI

Beijing Olympics Gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, former badminton star Prakash Padukone and Olympian Anju Bobby George have been roped in as part of a nine-member government panel to study the current sports governance frame work and make recommendations to bring out a comprehensive National Sports Development Code across all disciplines.

Sports Secretary Injeti Srinivas has been named the chairman of the committee and will study issues related to sports governance including court judgements and best international practices.

A PIB release stated: "The Government has decided to constitute the Committee to study the existing sports governance frame work, issues relating to sports governance in the country, recent developments related to sports governance, including court judgments & international best practices and make recommendations on bringing out a comprehensive National Sports Development Code across sports disciplines."

International hockey federation (FIH) president Narinder Batra, gymnast Dipa Karmakar's coach Bishweshwar Nandi, lawyer Nandan Kamath and sports journalist Vijay Lokapally are also a part of the committee. The joint secretary sports (MYAS) is the ninth member.

"Terms of reference of the Committee are to identify basic universal principles of ethics and good governance based on the IOC Charter international best practices, draft National Sports Development Bill, National Sports Development Code, 2011, Supreme Court and High Court judgments, to identify issues pertaining to good governance in administration of sports in the country and to make specific recommendations for bringing out a comprehensive Sports Code to address the issues of governance pertaining to the National Olympic Committee and National Sports Federations. The Committee is required to submit its report within a month."

Highlights
  • Government forms committee to suggest improvements in sports code
  • Abhinav Bindra, Prakash Padukone part of the panel
  • The committee is required to submit its report within a month
