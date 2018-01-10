Aanchal Thakur Becomes First Indian To Win International Medal In Skiing

Aanchal Thakur became the first Indian to win international medal in Skiing

Aanchal Thakur became the first Indian to win international medal in Skiing © Twitter

Aanchal Thakur created history on Tuesday as she gave India the first-ever international medal in skiing. The 21-year-old, who hails from Manali, won bronze in Alpine Ejder 3200 Cup organised by the Federation Internationale de Ski (FIS) in Turkey. She clinched the medal in the slalom race category. Aanchal took to Twitter after winning and wrote,"Finally something unexpected happened. My first ever international medal.?? Federation International Ski Race (FIS). At the end turkey served me well."

Finally something unexpected happened. My first ever international medal.?? Federation International Ski Race (FIS). At the end turkey served me well ????.

PC- @alwyncreed #strangethingshappen #skiteamindia #onehimachal #himalayangirls pic.twitter.com/pjkSddCpi5 — Aanchal Thakur (@alleaanchal) January 9, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also congratulated her for the achievement. PM Modi tweeted: "Well done @alleaanchal for winning an international medal in skiing! The entire nation is ecstatic on your historic accomplishment at the FIS International Skiing Competition in Turkey. Wishing you the very best for your future endeavours."

Well done @alleaanchal for winning an international medal in skiing! The entire nation is ecstatic on your historic accomplishment at the FIS International Skiing Competition in Turkey. Wishing you the very best for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2018

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wrote:" Congrats Aanchal Thakur @alleaanchal for the Slalom Skiing Bronze in the FIS International Skiing Competition in Turkey.

India opens account by a first ever medal in skiing ??

Well done!

Congrats Aanchal Thakur @alleaanchal for the Slalom Skiing Bronze in the FIS International Skiing Competition in Turkey.



India opens account by a first ever medal in skiing ??



Well done! @jairamthakurbjp pic.twitter.com/vhTReuJwyl — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) January 10, 2018

Congratulations Aanchal ?? — Vishweshwar / Nikhil (@nikhildadhich) January 10, 2018

Congratulations ???? — Singhgauravkumar bjp (@Singhgauravkum7) January 10, 2018

Congratulations Aanchal,its a proud moment for India — Alok Gupta (@alokg_81) January 10, 2018