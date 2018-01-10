 
Aanchal Thakur Becomes First Indian To Win International Medal In Skiing

Updated: 10 January 2018 10:47 IST

Aanchal Thakur, who hails from Manali, won bronze in Alpine Ejder 3200 Cup organised by the Federation Internationale de Ski (FIS) held in Turkey.

Aanchal Thakur became the first Indian to win international medal in Skiing © Twitter

Aanchal Thakur created history on Tuesday as she gave India the first-ever international medal in skiing. The 21-year-old, who hails from Manali, won bronze in Alpine Ejder 3200 Cup organised by the Federation Internationale de Ski (FIS) in Turkey. She clinched the medal in the slalom race category. Aanchal took to Twitter after winning and wrote,"Finally something unexpected happened. My first ever international medal.?? Federation International Ski Race (FIS). At the end turkey served me well."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also congratulated her for the achievement. PM Modi tweeted: "Well done @alleaanchal for winning an international medal in skiing! The entire nation is ecstatic on your historic accomplishment at the FIS International Skiing Competition in Turkey. Wishing you the very best for your future endeavours."

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wrote:" Congrats Aanchal Thakur @alleaanchal for the Slalom Skiing Bronze in the FIS International Skiing Competition in Turkey.

India opens account by a first ever medal in skiing ??

Well done!

Aanchal is the resident of Burua, a small village in Manali. She learnt the skills from her father first and later in her career Olympian Heera Lal honed her skills.

Highlights
  • Aanchal won bronze in Alpine Ejder 3200 Cup in Turkey
  • She clinched the medal in the slalom race category
  • Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also congratulated her
