The 2021 MotoGP season will begin with two races in Qatar in March and April, the International Motorcycling Federation announced on Friday. The two night races, both to be held at the Losail circuit on March 28 and April 4, will be followed up by the Portuguese MotoGP at the Algarve International circuit on April 18. The Portugal race takes third spot on a provisional 19-race calendar after the Argentine and United States legs of the championship, initially scheduled for April 11 and April 18, fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held in "the last quarter of 2021".

The schedule announced by the FIM finishes in Spain with the Valencia MotoGP on November 14, with five more races planned than in last season's championship won by Suzuki rider Joan Mir.

Pre-season testing begins in over Losail over March 3-4.

Provisional schedule for 2021 MotoGP season:

March 28: Qatar (Losail)

April 4: Qatar (Losail)

April 18: Portugal (Algarve)

May 2: Spain (Jerez)

May 16: France (Le Mans)

May 30: Italy (Mugello)

June 6: Catalonia, Spain (Barcelona)

June 20: Germany (Sachsenring)

June 27: Netherlands (Assen)

July 11: Finland (KymiRing)

August 15: Austria (Spielberg)

August 29: Great Britain (Silverstone)

September 12: Aragon, Spain (Alcaniz)

September 19: San Marino (Misano)

October 3: Japan (Motegi)

October 10: Thailand (Buriram)

October 24: Australia (Phillip Island)

October 31: Malaysia (Sepang)

Promoted

November 14: Valencia, Spain (Ricardo Tormo)

Postponed GPs, new dates to be confirmed: Argentina (Termas de Rio Hondo), United States (Austin)