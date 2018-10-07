 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

2018 Asian Para Games: India Clinch 5 Medals On Day 1

Updated: 07 October 2018 23:18 IST

India began their 2018 Asian Para Games campaign on a brilliant note, winning five medals on the opening day.

2018 Asian Para Games: India Clinch 5 Medals On Day 1
Indian men's badminton team clinched the bronze in the SL3-SU5 category. © Twitter

India started their 2018 Para Asian Games campaign on a glorious note after bagging five medals on the opening day of the event. Of the five medals, three were bronze and two silver. The first medal, a bronze, came from badminton when the Indian men's badminton team lost a close contest to Malaysia 1-2 in the semifinals. Suhas Yathiraj won the first singles match after he thrashed Omar Bakri 21-8, 21-7. However, the Indian doubles pair comprising Raj Kumar and Tarun was outclassed 9-21, 8-21 by Cheah Honn and Saaba Hainul.

In the third singles, Chirag Baratha lost 14-32, 15-21 to Mohammad Ahmad as India lost 1-2.

In the 49 kg men's powerlifting event, Farman Basha bagged the silver medal while Paramjeet Kumar settled for bronze.

Swimmer Devanshi Satijawon handed India the fourth medal as she bagged a silver in women's 100 metre butterfly in S-10 category.

Another swimmer, Suyash Jadhav, clinched a bronze in the men's 200 metre individual medley in SM-7 category.

Comments
Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India being 2018 Para Asian Games campaign on a bright note
  • India won 5 medals on the opening day of the event
  • Men's badminton team won the first medal, bronze in SL3-SU5 category
Related Articles
PKL: Tamil Thalaivas Stun Defending Champions Patna Pirates In Lopsided Contest
PKL: Tamil Thalaivas Stun Defending Champions Patna Pirates In Lopsided Contest
Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte Reportedly Seeks Treatment For Alcohol Addiction
Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte Reportedly Seeks Treatment For Alcohol Addiction
Khabib Nurmagomedov Beats Conor McGregor In Brawl-Marred UFC Bout
Khabib Nurmagomedov Beats Conor McGregor In Brawl-Marred UFC Bout
Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Fight: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Fight: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Google Doodle Celebrates The Start Of 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games
Google Doodle Celebrates The Start Of 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.