2018 Asian Para Games: India Clinch 5 Medals On Day 1

India started their 2018 Para Asian Games campaign on a glorious note after bagging five medals on the opening day of the event. Of the five medals, three were bronze and two silver. The first medal, a bronze, came from badminton when the Indian men's badminton team lost a close contest to Malaysia 1-2 in the semifinals. Suhas Yathiraj won the first singles match after he thrashed Omar Bakri 21-8, 21-7. However, the Indian doubles pair comprising Raj Kumar and Tarun was outclassed 9-21, 8-21 by Cheah Honn and Saaba Hainul.