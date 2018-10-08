2018 Asian Para Games: Javelin Thrower Sandeep Chaudhary Opens India's Gold Account

Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary clinched India's first gold medal at the ongoing Asian Para Games, finishing on top in the men's F42-44/61-64 category on Monday. Sandeep claimed the top honours with a best throw of 60.01m, which he managed in his third attempt. The silver medal went to Sri Lanka's Chaminda Sampath Hetti, who cleared 59.32m in his best effort, while Iran's Omidi Ali settled for the bronze with 58.97m. Chaudhary's disability falls in the F42-44/61-64 category, which relates to limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement. The athletes in this category compete without prosthesis.

On Sunday, India won two silver and three bronze medals at the Games. The first medal, a bronze, came from badminton when the Indian men's badminton team lost a close contest to Malaysia 1-2 in the semifinals. Suhas Yathiraj won the first singles match after he thrashed Omar Bakri 21-8, 21-7. However, the Indian doubles pair comprising Raj Kumar and Tarun was outclassed 9-21, 8-21 by Cheah Honn and Saaba Hainul. In the third singles, Chirag Baratha lost 14-32, 15-21 to Mohammad Ahmad as India lost 1-2.

In the 49 kg men's powerlifting event, Farman Basha bagged the silver medal while Paramjeet Kumar settled for bronze. Swimmer Devanshi Satijawon handed India the fourth medal as she bagged a silver in women's 100 metre butterfly in S-10 category. Another swimmer, Suyash Jadhav, clinched a bronze in the men's 200 metre individual medley in SM-7 category.