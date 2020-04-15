12 MMA Fighters To Become Celebrity Judges For ONE Championship's Upcoming Reality Show

India's Niharika Singh will be the advisor to ONE Championship for their upcoming reality show -- "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition". During the show, as many as 12 ONE Championship world champions will delight their fans with their presence when they take part in the physical challenges alongside the handpicked contestants.

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition will give the sports lovers a unique opportunity to see ONE Championship fighters judge the 16 contestants in an intense show where the ultimate prize is a USD 250,000 job under the mentorship of ONE Championship CEO.

Singh, who is currently the VP and Head of Product at ONE Championship, is an IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore pass out and joined ONE Championship in 2019.

"We are looking for the person with the strongest mind, the toughest body, and the most unbreakable spirit," said Singh in a statement.