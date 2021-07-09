Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with India's Olympic-bound sportspersons on July 13, three days before the first batch of athletes departs for the Games in Tokyo. The interaction will be held virtually owing to the COVID-19 situation. "Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi will interact with #TokyoOlympics bound athletes to motivate them ahead of their participation in the forthcoming Games, which will be held from 23 July to 8th August 2021," the government's citizen engagement platform, MyGovIndia, posted on its twitter page. The first batch of India's Olympic-bound athletes will depart for Tokyo in a charter Air India flight.

More than 120 athletes are bound for the Games, even though the Indian Olympic Association is yet to officially divulge the strength of the contingent.

In view of the raging COVID-19 cases, the Tokyo Olympics will be held under a state of emergency in Japan without spectators from July 23 to August 8.