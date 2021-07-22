Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday posted a video of herself playing badminton with her "toughest" competitor as well as her "biggest supporter" on Instagram. In the adorable clip, the Olympic silver medallist is shown facing her young nephew. The video also gives brief information about Sindhu's likes and achievements. "Took on a game with my toughest competition so far, he also happens to be my biggest supporter," the caption read. In the background of the video, fans can hear American singer Dayne Jordan's famous song - Annoying.

Fans of the star shuttler also extended their wishes for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

"Waiting for the gold medal. Best of luck, excited to hear the announcement," wrote a fan in the comment box.

Another fan said, "You are my inspiration." "Waiting for you to join the Abhinav Bindra club," read

another comment on the post.

Echoing a similar sentiment, a user wrote, "Waiting for the Olympic gold."

The footage was originally shared by Instagram on Tuesday, July 20, as part of their campaign to promote 2020 Tokyo athletes.

"PV Sindhu is no stranger to the Olympic stage. After taking home a silver medal in 2016, the 25-year-old Indian badminton star heads into her second Olympic Games with one specific goal in mind.

"I want to convert my silver medal to gold," Sindhu said. "But I also hope to inspire young athletes across the world, just as I was inspired when I watched the Olympics as a kid," the caption read.

It added, "Look out for PV dominating the court (with her nephew cheering her on) at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics."

Sindhu is the only female shuttler from India to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The world number six is placed in Group J in the Olympic draw along with Cheung Ngan Yi (HKG) and Ksenia Polikarpova (ISR).

Sindhu will start her Tokyo Games campaign on Sunday, July 25, against Israel's Ksenia Olegovna Polikarpova.