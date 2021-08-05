India sealed a historic 5-4 win over Germany in the men's hockey bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. The victory helped India end their 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in hockey. The Indian men's hockey team last won a medal at the 1980 Olympics, bagging a gold at the Moscow Games. The bronze medal fixture on Thursday at the Oi Hockey Stadium was a closely-fought affair, with both teams battling it out for supremacy. However, it was India who completed a stunning comeback, setting off jubilant celebration on the field. India's official Olympic and Paralympic Games handle posted a video of the "unforgettable moment" after the final whistle on Twitter.

Here is the video:

Simranjeet Singh scored a brace for India while Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh added their names on the scoresheet.

Germany began on a strong note with Timur Oruz scoring in the second minute of the first quarter. Simranjeet levelled the score at 1-1 with a 17th-minute equaliser.

In the second quarter, Germany put India on the backfoot with two more goals. Trailing 1-3, Hardik and Harmanpreet scored past the German goalkeeper to level the match again in the second quarter.

The third quarter saw India completely change the match with a goal each from Rupinder and Simranjeet. India went into the final quarter with a 5-3 lead.

After numerous tries, Germany finally managed to convert a penalty corner in the fourth quarter but could not find the equaliser as the Indian defence held firm.

The last few seconds of the match saw Germany receive a penalty corner, but India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh remained rock-solid and prevented a decisive goal.