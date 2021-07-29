Atanu Das stunned South Korea's Oh Jin Hyek to make it to the 1/8 Elimination round in the men's individual archery event at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Friday. The Indian archer shot a '10' to eliminate the 2012 Olympic gold medallist in a shoot-off after the match was tied at 5-5 after five sets. The official India handle for the ongoing Tokyo Olympics took to Twitter to share the highlights of the thrilling shoot-off, and captioned it as, ".@ArcherAtanu of #IND wins 6-5 in a sensational shoot-off against #KOR's London 2012 Olympic champion Oh Jinhyek in Men's #Archery 1/16 Eliminations".

Here is the video:

The duo began with an 8 with their first arrows. The South Korean archer then followed it up with two 9s, and Atanu could only respond with an 8 and 9, losing the first set 25-26.

The second and third sets were then split between the archers, 27-27 each. The match was levelled in the fourth set, with Atanu winning 27-22.

In the fifth set, both archers shot 10, 9, 9 to be tied at 28-28. In the shoot-off, Jin-Hyek could only muster a 9, and Atanu hit the inner 10, sealing a memorable win for Indian archery in Tokyo.

It is also worth noting that Jin-Hyek had won the Men's team gold medal earlier at the ongoing Olympics.

Atanu Das had earlier defeated Chinese Taipei's Yu-Cheng dang in the 1/32 Elimination Round.