Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli tweeted to congratulate all athletes who participated in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics. The Tokyo Games concluded on Sunday with a glittering closing ceremony after more than two weeks of high-octane action. Kohli, who was also set to take the field for the fifth day of the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge before rain washed out the day's play, tweeted for India's Olympians and said: "Congratulations to all our winners and participants at the Olympics. Winning and losing is a part of sport, but what matters is you gave your best for the nation. We are so proud of you and I wish you all the very best going forward. Jai Hind."

Congratulations to all our winners and participants at the Olympics. Winning and losing is a part of sport, but what matters is you gave your best for the nation. We are so proud of you and I wish you all the very best going forward. Jai Hind. #tokyo2020 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xHkfQVutWg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 8, 2021

Kohli's India teammate Ravichandran Ashwin also tweeted to congratulate India's Olympians.

A tribute to all the athletes who won medals and brought laurels to our country and most importantly to the entire contingent of superstars who tried valiantly. We are proud of you. pic.twitter.com/0kp8OkNXEa — Mask up and take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) August 8, 2021

India returned seven medals at the Games, including one gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

Neeraj Chopra secured India's first ever Olympic medal in athletics when he clinched gold in men's javelin throw.

Mirabai Chanu won silver in weightlifting while the Indian men's hockey team ended a 41-year wait for an Olympic medal when they won bronze at the Games.

The Indian women's hockey team endured a heartbreak when they lost in their bronze medal clash after having made the semi-final.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia won bronze in men's freestyle 65kg while Ravi Dahiya brought home silver in men's freestyle 57kg.

Star shuttler PV Sindhu won bronze on women's singles and boxer Lovlina Borgohain also clinched bronze in women's welterweight category.

Meanwhile, Kohli will look to add to his illustrious captaincy record by winning the ongoing five-Test series with four matches to play.

The second Test will be played at Lord's starting Thursday.