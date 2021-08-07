With Neeraj Chopra's historic gold in men's javelin throw, India's medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics swelled to seven - the highest-ever haul for the country, beating the tally of six medals at the 2012 London Games. India won one gold, two silver and four bronze medals at the Tokyo Games in an impressive showing. While Chopra clinched India's only gold medal at the Games, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Dahiya won the silver. Ace shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, wrestler Bajrang Punia and the men's hockey team all won bronze.

Mirabai Chanu was the first Indian to win a medal at Tokyo 2020, with her silver in the women's 49kg category.

PV Sindhu then beat China's He Bing Jiao to win bronze in badminton women's singles. With the win, she also became the first Indian woman to win two individual medals at the Olympics.

India's latest boxing sensation, Lovlina Borgohain, was the next to add to the country's tally, bringing home the bronze medal after she went down fighting in the women's welterweight semi-finals.

The Indian men's hockey team performed admirably to get to the semi-final, before losing to Belgium. However, India beat Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match to clinch India's first medal in hockey since 1980.

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya then stormed into the final of men's freestyle 57kg with a stunning comeback win against Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev, but could not beat two-time world champion Zavur Uguev.

He clinched India's second silver medal at the Tokyo Games.

On Saturday, Bajrang Punia won his bronze medal match against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch India's sixth medal and then Neeraj Chopra sealed medal number 7 to make Tokyo 2020 truly memorable for India.