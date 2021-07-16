Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal on Friday fell short of words to describe the feeling of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics seven days before the start of the Games. Nagal qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics on the basis of withdrawals in the men's singles. All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary General Anil Dhupar confirmed to ANI that Sumit Nagal has qualified on the basis of withdrawals. "Yes, he has qualified but we have to look at many things. Due to withdrawals, Sumit Nagal has become eligible, this mail we have got, now we will talk to Sumit," Dhupar said.

"We are already in the process, will talk to him if it's possible for him because the notice is very short. If it works for him accordingly, we will respond to the concerned authority," he added.

The 23-year-old said no words can express what he is feeling right now and thanked everyone for the "support and wishes".

"No words can express my emotions. A surreal feeling to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Grateful to all your support and wishes," Nagal tweeted.

The 23-year-old currently sits at 154 in the ATP Ranking. He achieved career-high No. 122 on August 24, 2020 after reaching Prague, CZE Challenger QF.

He broke into the Top 200 on July 29, 2019, after qualifying at Hamburg and earned 1st ranking point at age 16 on November 25, 2013.

Nagal has also captured ATP Challenger Tour titles at 2017 Bangalore and 2019 Buenos Aires.

If Nagal manages to fly to Tokyo, then the Indian tennis contingent will represent the nation in two events.

Earlier this month, Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina were confirmed to represent India in women's doubles at the Olympics after entries were officially announced.

Sania is now set to become the first female athlete to represent India at four Olympics when she features at the Tokyo 2020, slated to get underway from July 23 while Ankita Raina will be making her debut at the showpiece event.