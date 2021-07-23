Tokyo Olympics Start Today: Deepika Kumari Leads India's Charge In Archery
Tokyo Olympics: As the Games begin on Friday, Deepika Kumari, India's World No.1 archer, will lead the country's campaign along with Atanu Das.
Highlights
- Deepika Kumari will lead India's charge on Day 1 at Tokyo Olympics
- Atanu Das will also be seen competing on the opening day of the Games
- Tokyo Olympics were postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic
Tokyo Olympics, delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, are set to kick off on Friday. More than 120 athletes will represent India and will be gunning for a podium finish at the marquee event in the Japanese capital. On the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics, women's world number one archer Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das and others will be in action during the women's and men's individual ranking rounds. Also, the men's and women's shooting team will be honing their skills during their respective pre-event training rounds.
Here's a list of Indian athletes who will be in action on Day 1 of the Tokyo Games:
Deepika Kumari (Archery) - Women's Individual Ranking Round
Venue: Yumenoshima Ranking Field
Time - 5:30am IST
Atanu Das (Archery) - Men's Individual Ranking Round
Venue: Yumenoshima Ranking Field
Time - 9:30am IST
Pravin Jadhav (Archery) - Men's Individual Ranking Round
Venue: Yumenoshima Ranking Field
Time - 9:30am IST
Tarundeep Rai (Archery) - Men's Individual Ranking Round
Promoted
Venue: Yumenoshima Ranking Field
Time - 9:30am IST