The Indian women's hockey team stunned Australia 1-0 in the Tokyo Games quarterfinals on Monday to reach the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time. Coach Sjoerd Marijne played a huge role in the team's performances at the Games this year. He took to Twitter to share a picture from the team bus after their historic win, with the message "Sorry family, I coming again later". Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who played the role of of Kabir Khan -- the Indian women's hockey team's coach in the hit movie 'Chak De! India' -- responded with a message for Sjoerd Marijne.

"Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back....for a billion family members," Shah Rukh wrote in his tweet.

"From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan," he signed off.

Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back....for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021

Gurjit Kaur scored the only goal in the second quarter as India beat World No.2 Australia 1-0. The women's team will now take on Argentina in the semifinal as they look to win a first-ever Olympic medal.

'Chak De!' is an underdog story where Shah Rukh Khan's character coaches the women's team to victory in the Hockey World Cup, coincidentally beating Australia in the final -- having been thrashed by them earlier in the beginning of the tournament.