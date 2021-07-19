Indian tennis stars Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina have left for Tokyo to take part in the upcoming Olympics. Sania and Ankita were both seen at the Hyderabad Airport on Monday, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) confirmed. Earlier this month, Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina were confirmed to represent India in women's doubles at the Tokyo Games after entries were officially announced. Sania will be representing India for the fourth time in Olympics when she features at the Tokyo Games, slated to get underway from July 23, while Ankita Raina will be making her debut at the showpiece event.

Indian men's tennis player Sumit Nagal has also qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics on the basis of withdrawals in the singles event and will be joining the pair in Japan.

So far, the first batch of Indian athletes for the Tokyo Olympics have landed in the Japanese capital. The boxing team, led by the legendary MC Mary Kom, badminton ace PV Sindhu, archers Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari, along with the men's and women's hockey teams, reached Tokyo on Sunday.

Till now, athletes and support staff of 13 different disciplines -- badminton, archery, hockey, judo, swimming, weightlifting, gymnastics, shooting, boxing, rowing, sailing, weightlifting, and table tennis -- have reached Japan.

The remaining contingent, including wrestling and athletics teams, are expected to join them soon.