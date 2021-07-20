Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday urged India's 26-member strong athletics squad for Tokyo Olympics to enjoy the pressure and not be bogged down by it during the Games as he joined the Athletics Federation of India in giving them an online send-off. In the virtual event, Tendulkar told them to chase the dream of winning an Olympic medal relentlessly. "A lot of people say there is win or loss in sport but my message is that the loss should be for your opponent and the win for you. You should go for the medal," Tendulkar said.

"Don't stop chasing your dream and the dream should be the medal around your neck, National Anthem playing and the tri-colour flying high," he added.

The track and field contingent will have 47 members, including 26 athletes. There will be 11 coaches, eight support staff, one team doctor and one team leader.

The contingent leaves for Tokyo on July 23. Tendulkar said pressure is an athlete's companion in all sports and it is crucial to channelise it into a better performance.

"Expectation of people has grown because of your improved performance. That is a good thing. I had always enjoyed pressure or expectation from the people. You have to change it to positive energy," he said.

The athletics events will be held from July 30 to August 8 and India's hopes are being primarily from javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.