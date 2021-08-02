PV Sindhu suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying in the Tokyo Olympics badminton women's singles semifinal before going on win the bronze medal, but she provided the World No.1 shuttler with some much needed support after she lost the final to China's Chen Yufei. Taking to Instagram, Tai Tzu Ying revealed how Sindhu - who knows what it's like to miss out on the gold medal -- embraced her after the match and extended her support and encouragement.

Tai Tzu Ying put up a hard fight but eventually lost 18-21, 21-19, 18-21 against Chen Yufei.

"After the match, I was satisfied with my performance. Later, PV Sindhu ran over and hugged me, held my face and told me: I know you are unconfortable and you did very well, but today was not your day," Tai Tzu wrote in her post.

"Then she held me in her arms and said she knows all about it," she wrote.

"That sincere encouragement made me cry," she said.

Sindhu, making her maiden Olympic appearance at the Rio Games in 2016, had reached the women's singles final, only go down fighting to Spain's Carolina Marin.

While Tai Tzu Ying ended her hopes of bettering her performance from five years ago, she went on to beat He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match to become the only Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals.

"I had to close all my emotions for this one match and just give my all," Sindhu said after the match.

"I'm very happy and I think I've done really well. Getting a medal for the country is definitely a proud moment for me and also the people out there."