Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony and said "we look forward to a season of incredible performances by the world's best sportspersons". The Olympics, postponed for a year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to open in Tokyo on Friday.

Wishing PM @sugawitter and the very best for #Tokyo2020 @Olympics and @Paralympics. We look forward to a season of incredible performances by the world's best sportspersons! @Tokyo2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2021

India is being represented by its largest ever contingent of over 120 athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, which also includes the highest female representation of 56 sportspersons.